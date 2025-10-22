Listen Live
Finesse2Tymes Arrested In Texas On Drug Possession Charges

Rapper Finesse2Tymes Arrested In Texas On Multiple Drug Possession Charges

Published on October 22, 2025

Finesse2Tymes has been arrested, once again, just one month after a previous arrest on similar charges.

The Memphis native was arrested in Texas on drug possession charges on Monday, October 20.

According to jail records obtained by Complex, the 33-year-old rapper, real name Ricky Leshay Hampton, was arrested on a total of eight charges. They include marijuana possession, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, and possession of controlled substances. While more details about his arrest have not been made public, he is currently being held at Harrison County Jail.

This comes shortly after Finesse2Tymes’s arrest last month, where he was taken into custody alongside FNG Shugga, the mother of his child. The pair were arrested on drug and gun possession charges, both making bail shortly after their arrest. According to authorities, they were apprehended the two on gun and drug possession shortly after they played a concert in Tyler, Texas.

Unfortunately for the rapper, these aren’t his first run-ins with the law this year. Hampton was forced to turn himself over to authorities on probation violation charges, and before that, he was accused of having sent terroristic threats to the guardian of his former protégé FNG King, in October 2024, per TMZ.

The rapper’s history of legal issues dates all the way back to 2010, when he was sentenced to eight years in prison for two felony counts of aggravated robbery. He was released in 2016 after serving six years, but was later sentenced to five years in prison for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2018. He was released from federal custody in 2022.

The post Rapper Finesse2Tymes Arrested In Texas On Multiple Drug Possession Charges appeared first on Bossip.

