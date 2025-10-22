Wifey Knows Best: Keyshia Ka’oir Offered Gucci Mane $1M Not To Do The Verzuz Battle With Jeezy

Listen Live
Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir continues to prove why she’s wifey goals.

In a recent interview, both Mr.& Mrs. Guwop get vulnerable with The Breakfast Club about their relationship. They have gone through obstacles, but one really stood out. In the midst of the pandemic, the “Verzuz” series was a hit. We got classic battles between The Lox vs.The Diplomats. Seeing Jadakiss and Cam’Ron bicker back and forth was one for the books. On the R&B side, we got Brandy vs. Monica. But Gucci Mane & Jeezy in the same building, under the same roof?

Nobody expected it.

Gucci’s wife recalls having a conversation with him before the battle, asking him not to do the battle, “I told him not to”. Keyshia also offered her hubby a bag not to partake due to the past beef Wop & Jeezy have had, “You’re not doing that, I will pay you a million dollars not to do this.” The trap legend confirmed that she wasn’t capping, “She told me that. I swear to God.”

In retrospect, the Verzuz could have very well gone left when Gucci performed “Truth” which was a diss track towards Jeezy. Even admitting that if Jeezy had barked back with his diss, he wouldn’t have been able to handle it. Long story short, it could have gotten ugly.

Get you a Keyshai Ka’oir in your life.


