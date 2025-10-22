How My Sergio Hudson Fitting Made Me Feel Like A ’90s It Girl

Source: Volvo / Volvo Cars/ Sully Sullivan

“You look fabulous,” Sergio Hudson said, tightening the belt of his new Volvo collaboration coat around my waist. For a second, everything else disappeared.

I stood on a platform in a bright Charleston hotel suite, surrounded by fabric boards, sketches, and the quiet hum of creativity. The fitting was part of Volvo and Sergio’s From the Road to the Runway collaboration – a celebration of the new EX90 luxury SUV through fashion, design, and storytelling.

The fitting was intimate, but literally everything. It was the kind of moment every fashion lover dreams of.

As Sergio styled me in the light-gray car coat -crafted from the same material as the EX90’s interior – I could feel both its structure and softness. Every detail felt unmistakably him.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Then came the belt. It is sleek, platinum, and effortlessly sophisticated. The perfect finishing touch, whether worn with or without the coat.

Sergio Hudson Talks Design Inspiration, Calling Out It ’80s And ’90s It Girls

As we talked, the conversation turned to iconic Black women and their effortless style, including timeless pieces like the swing coat.

Sergio shared that his special edition coat was inspired by garments – standout outerwear often designed with power shoulders, embellishments, wide lapels, and quiet glamour long before it was a trend.

’90s it girls led this trend.

Women like Jasmine Guy, Lela Rochon, and Diahann Carroll wore it best – from Lela’s crisp white coat pictured below to Jasmine’s bold purple number. These icons made luxury look like second nature.

Ron Galella, Ltd. Ron Galella, Ltd.

We’re still obsessed with their confidence, poise, and ability to show up looking put together without ever overdoing it. That’s the kind of energy Sergio channels in his designs.

Sergio also walked me through the three looks he envisioned for the collection. They include a polished suit-and-coat combo for work days, a relaxed denim pairing for grocery runs or brunch, and a nighttime look with sequins that screamed main character energy. His goal was to create pieces that move through your life without losing that sense of glamour.

It all tied together — the influence of those women, the sophistication of the coat, and the quiet luxury of Volvo’s EX90. All the things that can make you feel like that girl.

In that mirror, it wasn’t just about a coat – it was about seeing myself through his design.

Because yes, Sergio told me I looked fabulous. And in that moment, surrounded by everything I love about style and storytelling, I believed it. If you’d like a similar experience, check out the collection’s new car coat and belt here.

How My Sergio Hudson Fitting Made Me Feel Like A ’90s It Girl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com