Listen Live
News

MAGA Torches Kash Patel Over Diwali Celebration Post

MAGAts Tell FBI Director Kash Patel To ‘Go Back’ Where He Came From After Celebratory Diwali Post

FBI Director Kash Patel got blasted by Christian conservatives for making a social media post celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Holds Press Conference With FBI Director Kash Patel
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

FBI Director Kash Patel is finding out the MAGA way that tapdancing for white nationalism by doing things like publicly condemning Assata Shakur and conveniently forgetting who Dylann Roof is will not make white conservatives forget for even a moment that he is an Indian man, and thus, a “foreigner.”

On Monday, Patel made the simple mistake of thinking it would be OK for him to publicly acknowledge Diwali, the Hindu “Festival of Lights,” which is celebrated each autumn by more than a billion people, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists, while being a puppet for arguably the most vehemently xenophobic administration in recent history.

If Patel were as good at knowing his audience as he is at helping the Trump administration pretend Antifa is a real organization, he might have predicted that his simple and harmless Diwali shoutout would result in a mob of Krazed and Klanny Kristians yelling at him to “go back” to India, “get out of my country,” and “worship your sand demons” somewhere else.

Maybe Patel was asleep last year, when Vice President JD Vance was compelled to do a weak job of defending his Indian wife and children against the onslaught of racist and xenophobic MAGA attacks that erupted on social media the second he was announced as President Donald Trump’s running mate.

Perhaps he just wasn’t paying attention to the way Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has spent the last couple of years fending off attacks from white Christians, including the Caucasian Jesus freaks who recently grilled him at a Turning Point USA event over his Hindu background. Ramaswamy probably also thought cozying up to white supremacists by calling Juneteenth a “useless” holiday and promoting the Great Replacement Theory — as if he isn’t one of the brown people white people are afraid of being replaced by — would stop racists like Ann Coulter from telling him to his face that he’d never have their votes because “you’re an Indian.”

Of course, like Ramaswamy, Vance, and his wife, we can all expect Patel to ignore the bigotry while kowtowing to the bigots.

It’s like white people come to the MAGA world because it’s where they feel at home, while Black and brown people find themselves there, figure out soon enough that they’re going to have to navigate a culture of caucasity that fundamentally sees them as less than.

Welp — couldn’t be me.

SEE ALSO:

FBI Director Kash Patel Wants Us To Stop Celebrating Assata Shakur, And, Well — Nope!

Kash Patel Doesn’t Know Who Dylann Roof Is



MAGAts Tell FBI Director Kash Patel To ‘Go Back’ Where He Came From After Celebratory Diwali Post  was originally published on newsone.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
D'Angelo And The Vanguard - Los Angeles performance
10 Items
Music

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song

News

When White Folks Say They Want to Burn You, Believe Them

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

An Evening Of R&B With Joe And Eric Benet
Entertainment

Eric Benét Talks Tour, R&B Comeback & Wild Video Story

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Entertainment

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67

Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close