The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History
When gambling crosses from the stands into locker rooms and referee booths, sport’s greatest illusion, fair competition, shatters.
The Terry Rozier/Damon Jones-linked FBI probe is making headlines as more arrests and revelations continue to drop.
Over decades, myriad scandals have revealed just how vulnerable the business of sport can be. From the 1919 Black Sox to the 2007 NBA referee crisis and the 2025 FBI-led probe across pro basketball, corruption has found its way into every level of competition.
Professional leagues rely on trust from fans and bettors, but that trust gets tested when athletes, referees or staff exploit inside knowledge or game outcomes. In today’s list, we rank the 20 most significant gambling scandals in sports history.
Each entry outlines the key figures, the gambling mechanics, and the fallout.
In other words, this is your highlight reel of broken integrity, tainted records, and the price paid when the bookies step off the sideline and into the game.
Josh Shaw NFL Betting (2019-20)
Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw received a multi-year suspension for placing legal bets while on injured reserve. He did not fix games, but his activity violated the NFL’s strict anti-gambling rules.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
MLB – Tucupita Marcano Betting (2022-23)
San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano placed 387 bets totaling over $150,000 while still with his team. MLB banned him for life even though investigators found no evidence that he manipulated game outcomes.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
NHL – Rick Tocchet/“Operation Slap Shot” (2006-07)
Phoenix Coyotes assistant coach Rick Tocchet was implicated in a betting ring that allegedly included NHL players and Over $1.7 million in wagers. The case exposed the NHL’s vulnerability to gambling influence beyond players.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
NBA – Jontay Porter Irregular Bets (2023-24)
Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter came under investigation after sportsbooks detected unusual betting patterns tied to his health and playing time. While not yet fully adjudicated, the case raised alarms about inside information leaking to gamblers.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
MLB – Shohei Ohtani Interpreter Scandal (2023-24)
Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, allegedly wagered more than $40 million over 19,000 bets, including on Ohtani’s games. While Ohtani has not been charged, the scandal underscores deep gambling risks in pro sports.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
NBA/MLB – Year 2024 Bet Flood (2024)
2024 stands out as a breakout year for gambling scandals, with major infractions emerging across the NBA, MLB and college ranks. Experts suggest state-by-state legalization amplified both volume and risk of misconduct.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
NCAA / College Point-Shaving Networks (2000s)
Several college athletes and coaches accepted bribes to influence scores and bets across multiple games. While not always as headline-grabbing, they have had long-term consequences for amateur sports.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
NFL – Calvin Ridley Betting (2022)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was indefinitely suspended after placing bets on NFL games while off the roster. His case stressed leagues’ ongoing struggle with Instagram-era betting access.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
MLB – Art Schlichter Repeated Betting (1980s-90s)
Former NFL quarterback Art Schlichter battled gambling addiction and illegally wagered throughout his career, leading to multiple suspensions and convictions. While older, his case remains influential in sports-betting policy.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
College – Michigan Basketball “Ed Martin” Payments (1990s)
The University of Michigan men’s basketball program paid players through an illegal gambling ring run by booster Ed Martin. The scandal weakened one of college basketball’s biggest programs.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
MLB/NHL – 2009 European Football Match-Fixing Legacy
Although this involved soccer in Europe, it sets a precedent for global betting integrity and cross-sport caution. Betting syndicates manipulated over 200 matches across multiple countries in 2009.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
NFL – New Orleans Saints Bounty-Gate (2009-12)
The Saints’ defensive unit allegedly ran a “bounty” program that rewarded players for injuring opponents. Although not classic gambling, it skirted betting logic and forced severe league sanctions.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
MLB/NBA – 2004–08 Mixed Gambling Violations
During this period, multiple athletes across leagues were suspended for placing bets or accepting large sums from gamblers—even without clear game-fixing. Sporting bodies stepped up enforcement across the board.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
NBA – Tim Donaghy Referee Scandal (2007)
NBA referee Tim Donaghy admitted to betting on games he officiated and sharing inside info with gamblers. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and served time in prison; the scandal rocked NBA officiating credibility.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
MLB – Pete Rose Lifetime Ban (1989)
Baseball’s all-time hits leader Pete Rose was banned for life for betting on his own team. His case remains one of sport’s longest-running debates on gambling, integrity and Hall of Fame eligibility. the lifetime ban was lifted posthumously after his death in September 2024.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
MLB – Boston College Point-Shaving (1978-79)
At Boston College, players allegedly accepted payments to shave points under a mafia-linked scheme. While older and collegiate, the scandal exposed deep vulnerabilities to organized crime in sports.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
MLB – Black Sox World Series (1919)
The Chicago White Sox agreed to throw the World Series in exchange for money from gamblers. Eight players were banned for life, making it among the most notorious betting scandals in North American pro sports history.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
2025 NBA + FBI Gambling Takedown
Federal agents arrested more than 30 people, including Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier, on October 23, 2025, in a sprawling illegal betting and rigged poker scheme tied to Mafia families. The indictments allege the use of inside NBA info and technology-assisted cheating that allowed millions in illicit profit across multiple states.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
NBA/NHL/MLB – Multi-League Betting Rings (2020s)
Recent cases involving multiple leagues, betting operators, organized networks, and insider leaks point to a new era of betting risk. One monitoring firm calls it “the tidal wave” of sports gambling scandals.
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
NFL – Isaiah Rodgers Betting (2023)
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers placed roughly 100 bets on NFL games, including his own team, and was suspended for the 2023 season.
Ex-NBA Player & Houston Cougar Arrested by FBI
NBA Rookies to Wear Special Jersey Patches for 2025-26 Season
NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX
The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com