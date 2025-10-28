Kamala Harris Suggests She’s Considering Another Presidential Run, Slams Billionaires Bending The Knee To ‘Tyrant’ Trump

Kamala Harris says her political story isn’t over, and she’s not shutting the door on another White House run. Not only that, but she’s candidly calling out billionaires who are succinctly submitting to “tyrant” Trump.

In an interview set to air on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the former vice-president hinted that she could “possibly” be the next president, telling the outlet:

“I am not done.”

During the chat, Harris affirmed that public service is “in her bones,” even as she faces long odds in the polls and continued scrutiny from within her own party.

“If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office – and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here.”

When asked directly if she’d run again in 2028, Harris stopped short of confirming but made her most pointed suggestion yet that she’s eyeing a comeback.

Never one to bite her tongue, Harris doubled down on her warnings about Donald Trump, claiming that her earlier predictions of authoritarian behavior have come true. During the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg sit-down, Kamala also branded Trump a “tyrant” who has “weaponized the Department of Justice” and can’t handle criticism.

“His skin is so thin he couldn’t endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organization in the process,” she told the BBC, referencing ABC’s suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after a Trump-appointed regulator threatened the network.

Harris didn’t stop there. She went after corporate America, too, accusing business leaders of kneeling to Trump’s power. Y’all remember #Project2025?

“There are many … that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant, I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation.”

The White House Fires Back

After the interview gained traction online, a White House spokesperson clapped back with a snarky statement.

“When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should’ve taken the hint; the American people don’t care about her absurd lies,” said spokeswoman Abigail Jackson to the BBC. “Or maybe she did take the hint and that’s why she’s continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications.”

Whether Harris is staging a true re-entry or simply testing the waters, one thing is clear: the former vice-president isn’t ready to fade quietly into history.

“I have lived my entire career as a life of service,” Harris said. Hope for a woman president might feel delayed, but Kamala might prove that it’s far from denied.

