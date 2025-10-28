Listen Live
Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Published on October 28, 2025

Concert For Diana
Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

Diddy will have to hear different type of bars for the next couple of years. His release date has been confirmed. 

As per Complex, Diddy’s release date has been revealed. The online magazine is exclusively reporting that the Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Bad Boy Entertainment founder is slated to be released May 8, 2028. While that may seem like only two and a half years, the release date includes his time served since he was arrested Sept. 16, 2024. Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution. His legal team has expressed dissatisfaction with the judge’s sentencing. According to BBC, his lawyers notified the United States Federal Court that they plan to appeal the conviction and 50-month sentence. 

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump was asked about the rumors that he is considering formally pardoning Diddy. While he confirmed that the disgraced entrepreneur did in fact request that his sentence be commuted by the POTUS, Trump made it clear that the plea isn’t out of the ordinary. “A lot of people have asked me for pardons,” the politician said. Last week, the White House publicly denounced the hearsay that Donald Trump would pardon Diddy via a formal statement. “There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news,” the official told NBC News in a statement. “The president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

In recent news, Diddy’s friend Charlucci Finney shared with The Daily Mail that the “I Need A Girl” rapper was almost attacked while in jail. “He woke up with a knife to his throat” Finney revealed. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.” A representative from Metropolitan Detention Center, the facility where Diddy is being housed, has yet to comment on the alleged incident. 

Between appeals, rumors of pardons, and reports from behind bars, Diddy’s legal saga is far from over.

