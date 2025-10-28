Listen Live
Pop Culture

R.I.P. Posta Boy: Freestyle Friday Legend Passes Away at 43

The battle rap community is mourning the loss of a pioneer, as news confirms the passing of Posta Boy at the age of 43.

Published on October 28, 2025

Floyd Mayweather, Chingy and Hoopz of Flava Flav Show at BET
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The battle rap community is mourning the loss of a pioneer, as news confirms the passing of Posta Boy at the age of 43. Born Jamel Phillips, Posta Boy was a legendary figure who helped bring the art of lyrical combat into the mainstream. He rose to national fame in the early 2000s as a dominant force on BET’s 106 & Park Freestyle Fridays segment. His incredible skill, charismatic delivery, and witty punchlines earned him an undefeated streak that led to him becoming the first MC in the show’s history to have his championship title officially retired.

Posta Boy’s legacy extends beyond his television victories; he inspired a generation of MCs and solidified his place in hip-hop history as a foundational figure in the culture of battle rap. Fans, friends, and peers are sharing tributes across social media, remembering his talent and his significant contributions to the genre. He will be remembered as a lyrical giant who left an indelible mark on the rap world.

