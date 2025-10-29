Listen Live
Music

D'Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts

D’Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

D'Angelo On Stage
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Song streamings for late R&B icon D’Angelo skyrocket as fans and music lovers alike revisit the singer’s soulful discography weeks after his death.

According to Billboard, D’Angelo’s catalog has reached 16.1 million streams in the U.S. for the week of Oct. 10-16, surging 796% from the previous week’s total of 1.8 million streams.

The three most streamed songs in the soul singer’s catalog are fan favorites “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” from D’Angelo’s sophomore album Voodoo, at 2.5 million streams, and two from his debut album Brown Sugar— with “Lady” at 2.2 million and “Brown Sugar” at 1.9 million. The three hits, along with two others, have re-entered the Hot R&B Songs Chart.

D’Angelo passed away on of a silent battle with cancer on Oct. 14 at age 51. Despite only releasing three albums in his lifetime, D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, is cited as spearheading the Neo-Soul R&B movement in 1995 with the release of his debut album Brown Sugar. His sophomore album, Voodoo, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and won two Grammy Awards.

After a 14-year hiatus, D’Angelo returned to the music scene in 2014 with Black Messiah, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard charts.

D’Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts was originally published on foxync.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

Pop Culture

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Snowflakes In Their Feelings

Entertainment

Solange Knowles Named First-Ever All-School Scholar-in-Residence at USC Thornton School of Music

20 Items
Celebrity

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Local

Swings-N-Things Fun Park in NE Ohio Hits Market as Founders Retire

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close