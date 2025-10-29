Blue Ivy Carter Looks Pretty In Pink As She Supports Grandma Tina Knowles As The Angel Ball 2025 Guest Of Honor

The stars were out for the 27th Annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

The event is held in memory of Gabrielle Rich Aouad, who was diagnosed with advanced-stage Hodgkin’s disease at just 23 years old.

Gabrielle’s final wish was to create a leukemia foundation that would help spare others the suffering that she endured, per the foundation’s website. One of its goals would be to invest in research for better treatments for leukemia, so people would not have to suffer from the side effects and damage of chemotherapy and radiation.

Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation has awarded more than $45 million in research grants to the best and brightest scientists in America, and the annual Angel Ball plays a huge part in raising those funds.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Tina Knowles was a guest of honor at the black-tie event, attending the ball with her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

While pictures of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest child were not taken on the red carpet, photos obtained by PEOPLE show just how stunning she looked, wearing a pastel pink silk gown with feathered sleeves over top.

Bey also shared a stunning snap of her eldest and her mom on Instagram.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Blue Ivy skipped the red carpet where Knowles posed for photos along with Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams. The teenager smiled for the paparazzi as she made her way into the building, wearing her hair in curly, blonde braids.

Earlier that same day, Mama Tina talked to Sherri Shepherd on the Sherri show, where she praised Blue Ivy for performing onstage with her mother in front of crowds of 70,000 people per night during the Cowboy Carter tour.

“Because you have to be taught that,” Knowles began. “Kids don’t learn it from just accident. You have to say to them, ‘It’s more important to be a good person.’ And that you got to work for what you get,” she told Shepherd. “Nobody’s going to just hand it to you because you are somebody’s daughter or because they like you. You have to work hard.”

Check out some of the other attendees from last night’s event down below:

Mary J. Blige

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Chanel Iman

Source: John Nacion / Getty

LL Cool J

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Lil’ Kim

Source: John Nacion / Getty

The post Blue Ivy Carter Looks Pretty In Pink As She Supports Grandma Tina Knowles As The Angel Ball 2025 Guest Of Honor appeared first on Bossip.

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Pretty In Pink As She Supports Grandma Tina Knowles As The Angel Ball 2025 Guest Of Honor was originally published on bossip.com