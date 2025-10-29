Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

Top 10 Longest Games In World Series History

The World Series is baseball’s grandest stage, where legends are made and history is written.

Among the most memorable moments are the marathon games that push players, coaches, and fans to their limits.

These epic battles, often lasting well over four hours and sometimes stretching into the early hours of the morning, showcase the mental toughness and endurance required to compete at the highest level.

World Series games that extend into extra innings demand relentless focus and resilience from both teams.

The bullpens are tested like never before, with managers carefully strategizing every pitch and substitution to gain an edge.

For the players, the physical and mental toll is immense, as they must stay sharp through inning after inning of high-pressure situations.

These games are not just a test of skill but also a battle of willpower.

The ability to stay composed, execute under pressure, and seize the moment often determines the outcome.

Fans, too, play their part, cheering on their teams with unwavering energy, even as the hours tick by.

While these marathon games can be grueling, they also produce some of the most iconic moments in baseball history.

From walk-off hits to clutch pitching performances, these contests remind us why the World Series is the pinnacle of the sport.

RELATED | Top 25 Funniest Names In MLB History