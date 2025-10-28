Browns Tickets at New Brook Park Stadium to Top $200, Haslam Says

Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

New Stadium, New Price Tag

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said tickets at the team’s new stadium in Brook Park will top $200 before fans buy snacks or drinks. He’s previously told local reporters that the average cost will be “over $200 plus food and beverage.”

Haslams also claims the pricing reflects the team’s move to a state-of-the-art, enclosed venue.

The new development will sit about 15 miles south of downtown Cleveland. And while the exact opening date remains several years away, Haslam is already preparing fans for higher costs.

The elevated price point, in short, aims to match the experience the stadium is expected to deliver on.

Fan Impact and Community Questions

The $200-plus ticket average raises questions about accessibility for longtime fans and lower-income households.

Some supporters worry that rising costs will push families out of the stands. Club executives say the venue will deliver premium experiences, justifying the increase.

The location move from downtown to Brook Park adds travel and parking considerations for many fans. Meanwhile, local business leaders are watching how this shift affects game-day economic patterns in the region.

As construction continues, community stakeholders want clarity about how the price jump will affect fan loyalty.

Are you excited for the big move?

