Listen Live
Pop Culture

Skrilla Reveals the Original Story of '67', What It Really Means

Skrilla Reveals the Original Story of ’67’, What It Really Means

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Philadelphia Rapper/ Songwriter Skrilla has finally addressed the world on the meaning of ’67’.

RELATED: Philly Dictionary: 30 Words You Need to Know in Philly

For nearly a year, kids having been confusing their, parents, grandparents, teachers, even each other with this random numerical sequence.

The 26 year old rapper sat down with lyric decoding guru’s of Genius, to breakdown the meaning of the 2025 word of the year.

RELATED: Dictionary.com Announces Its 2025 Word of the Year

What is “67”?

Skrilla told Genius that ’67’ is a nod to his entire thought process. Whether that be a representation of random thoughts or random correlations, Skrilla says that he got a kick out of recording the song.

“[67] just represents my brain.. like what comes up in my head” everybody that I played it for f****d wit’ it but it was like funny” Skrilla explained.

He ended up getting his ‘zombies’ (fan base) and preview of the song and it went viral before he could officially release the song.

“I liked it though so I end up leaking it on my instagram to see what my fans thought.. and that s**t went crazy.”

Watch Skrilla “Doot Doot (6 7)” Lyrics & Meaning | Genius Verified full video below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Real Rap: Top Philly Artists to Look for in 2025

RELATED: What is Shrekking?: Gen Z Newest Trend That’s Gone Viral

RELATED: What Is “Rizz?” The Story Behind Oxford’s Word Of The Year For 2023

RELATED: Police Break Up Kensington Crowd Gathering for Rapper Skrilla Music Video

RELATED: A Butta Beatdown: Stephen Fulton Becomes First-Ever Boxer to Fight in Timberlands

Skrilla Reveals the Original Story of ’67’, What It Really Means was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Tyler Perry Donates $100K After Bishop Marvin Winans Faces Backlash for Scolding a Member for Only Giving $1,200

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Pop Culture

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Snowflakes In Their Feelings

Local

Swings-N-Things Fun Park in NE Ohio Hits Market as Founders Retire

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

20 Items
Celebrity

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close