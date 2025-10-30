Listen Live
Pop Culture

50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After 'BMF' Was Canceled By Starz

50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After ‘BMF’ Was Canceled By Starz

50 Cent has been threatening to fire Lil Meech from the show and revealed he was allegedly high on drugs while on set.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After 'BMF' Was Canceled By Starz
Derek White / 50 Cent / Lil Meech / BMF

BMF’s run at Starz will end after four seasons, and of course, 50 Cent couldn’t resist trolling the drama series’s star Lil Meech.

The crime drama, which premiered in 2021 and tells the story of real-life drug dealers and Detroit street gang, Black Mafia Family, founders Demetrius and Terry Flenory, will not continue on Starz following season four’s finale.

BMF was one of several shows executive-produced by 50 Cent under his G-Unit Films and Television banner, which was also set to get multiple spinoffs, according to the Queens rapper and actor, following the same formula as the Power franchise.

Variety reports that, according to sources, those series are still in development.

The cast of the show featured Demetrius Flenory Jr. — son of BMF co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Michole Briana White, Steve Harris, La La Anthony, Sydney Mitchell, Laila D. Pruitt, Myles Truitt, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa.

It also had a plethora of high-profile guest appearances from Hip-Hop artists like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 2 Chainz, Yung Miami, and Saweetie. Other notable guest appearances included Wood Harris and Mo’Nique.

The logline for the fourth season read:

“As Meech (Flenory) and Terry (Da’Vinchi) fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals, but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever.”

Following the news, 50 Cent, a legendary troll who was feuding with the show’s star, Lil Meech, didn’t waste any time clowning Big Meech’s seed.

50 Cent Has Been Trolling Lil Meech For Months

50 Cent has been threatening to fire Lil Meech from the show and revealed he was allegedly high on drugs while on set.

All the drama stemmed from Lil Meech defending his father for taking money from 50 Cent’s longtime nemesis, Rick Ross.

We know this won’t be the last time 50 Cent takes a shot at Lil Meech. Until then, you can see more reactions below.

50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After ‘BMF’ Was Canceled By Starz was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Tyler Perry Donates $100K After Bishop Marvin Winans Faces Backlash for Scolding a Member for Only Giving $1,200

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Pop Culture

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Snowflakes In Their Feelings

Local

Swings-N-Things Fun Park in NE Ohio Hits Market as Founders Retire

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

20 Items
Celebrity

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close