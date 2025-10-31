Ohio Commits $25 Million to Support SNAP Recipients

Source: monticelllo / Getty

With the federal government shutdown dragging into its fifth week, Ohio leaders have announced a $25 million state-funded relief plan to help families facing an imminent pause in food assistance benefits.

Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Rob McColley, and House Speaker Matt Huffman said the emergency funds will be distributed through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and split between food banks & Ohio’s most vulnerable families.

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

According to the plan, $7 million will go to food banks statewide, while $18 million will support 63,000 Ohioans living at or below 50% of the federal poverty line through the Ohio Works First program. That group includes an estimated 57,000 children.

Qualified recipients will get their regular November benefits on November 1st, followed by weekly payments starting November 7th equal to a quarter of their monthly allotment.

Ohio officials emphasized that the move is a temporary measure meant to keep food flowing to families most at risk. While not all SNAP recipients will qualify for the supplemental aid, DeWine said the state’s goal is to “target families who desperately need help.”

Furthermore, Ohio’s $3.9 billion “rainy day” fund remains untouched. Lawmakers said they were “forced to protect” it from being used for SNAP replacement funding.

Roughly 1.4 million Ohioans rely on SNAP, totaling about $264 million in monthly benefits, with the average person receiving $190. If the federal shutdown continues past the weekend, SNAP and WIC payments will halt.





