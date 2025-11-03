Listen Live
National

Judges Want White House To Fund SNAP

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Federal Funding For Food Assistance Programs To Run Out Starting Nov. 1, Due To Government Shutdown
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Two federal judges want the Trump administration to partially fund SNAP.

The food assistance program is set to expire on Saturday unless the government re-opens, impacting 42-million low-income Americans who are enrolled. A Rhode Island judge and a Massachusetts judge said the administration must tap emergency funds that will cover some of the SNAP program.

Both judges also left it up to the White House to decide whether it wants to authorize more funds to cover everyone enrolled in SNAP. It’s not known yet if Trump administration will appeal the orders.

Judges Want White House To Fund SNAP was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Tyler Perry Donates $100K After Bishop Marvin Winans Faces Backlash for Scolding a Member for Only Giving $1,200

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

Local

Turn Your Spare Pennies Into Double-Value Gift Cards at Giant Eagle

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Mommy Virtue Ep 5
Family & Parenting

Preparing for Baby’s Arrival

Mommy Virtue
Health

Vaccines for Infants and Beyond

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close