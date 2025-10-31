Trump Cuts Refugee Admissions And Reserves Most Spots For White Afrikaners Who Are Not Refugees

Source: Samuel Corum / Getty

Look, y’all — President Donald Trump is a white supremacist.

That’s not hyperbole. It’s not my “Trump Derangement Syndrome” talking. If Trump using language straight out of the eugenics movement to say Black and Latino migrants have murder in their “genes” and are “poisoning the blood” of the country wasn’t already enough to convince you of his raging white nationalism, the fact that his hate for foreigners occupying U.S. soil ends at white Afrikaner South Africans should have driven the truth home.

According to the New York Times, the Trump administration is drastically cutting the number of refugees it will admit to the United States down to just 7,500 for the fiscal year that started this month. It’s bad enough that Trump cut the number of acceptable refugees down to a fraction of the 125,000 refugee limit set by the Biden administration last year, but the current president, who manages to be a white nationalist on two continents now, has reserved the overwhelming majority of the 7,500 spots for white Afrikaners who are not actually refugees, according to a notice in the Federal Register posted on Thursday.

From the Times:

The notice made plans official that had been in the works for months. They overhaul a program that for decades made the U.S. a sanctuary from persecution and turn it into one that gives preference to English speakers and white people overseas whom Mr. Trump has pledged to protect. Mr. Trump took steps to gut the refugee program on the first day of his second term, when he suspended refugee admissions. He then created a carve-out for South African descendants of Dutch and French settlers who arrived there in the 17th century, even as families hoping to escape war in Sudan, Iranian religious minorities previously approved to travel to the United States and people in refugee camps around the world remained in limbo. Mr. Trump has claimed that Afrikaners face racial persecution at home, a claim disputed by government officials in South Africa. Police statistics do not show that white people are more vulnerable to violent crime than other people in South Africa. Black South Africans continue to lag behind white South Africans by virtually every economic measure.

Back in May, Trump solidified his quest to save white Afrikaners in South Africa from a fictional “white genocide” by setting up a White House meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, where he spent significant time orangey-whitesplaining to Ramaphosa the anti-white devastation that is happening in the SA president’s own country, and, as usual, Trump backed all of his (dis)information with innacurate information and false citations, in some cases, of violent events that did not even happen in South Africa or to white people.

From our previous report:

Trump also had a stack of print-outs of news articles purporting to be reports on “white genocide” in SA. (Spoiler alert: they were not.) One image, for example, showed Red Cross workers in protective gear handling body bags. “Look, here’s burial sites all over the place,” said Trump. “These are all white farmers that are being buried.” According to AFP, the image was actually a screenshot from a YouTube video of Red Cross workers responding after women were raped and burned alive during a mass jailbreak in the Congolese city of Goma. The caption on the video even stated as much.

That’s right, y’all — Trump tried to prove to South Africa’s president that his country was overseeing a “white genocide” by showing him images of slaughtered Black women in a whole different country. But no, no — he’s totally not a white supremacist.

It’s also worth mentioning that, in July, a top official at the U.S. embassy in South Africa said he reached out to the White House for clarification on whether or not non-white people in South Africa can apply for Trump’s refugee program, and was essentially told it was a whites-only kind of deal. As Reuters reported at the time, the State Department’s website specified that applicants “must be of Afrikaner ethnicity or be a member of a racial minority in South Africa,” which, at the very least, means Black people, who make up 81% of South Africa’s population, need not apply.

So — I don’t know — maybe Trump’s Jim Crow-style approach to granting refugee status makes him a white supremacist.

Maybe his calling non-white migrants “animals” who are “not human” and repeatedly comparing them to Hannibal Lecter makes him a white supremacist.

Maybe “they’re eating the dogs…they’re eating the cats” makes him a white supremacist.

Perhaps his agenda to target any and all Black history with a thorough whitewashing makes him a white supremacist.

Maybe the fact that when he began his propaganda campaign to overturn the 2020 election results by almost exclusively targeting Black and Latino voting districts makes him a white supremacist.

It could be that his propaganda-reliant campaigns against DEI and critical race theory, and his adherence to the white nationalist Great Replacement Theory, indicate that he’s a white supremacist.

Maybe the way he condemns pro-Palestinian protesters and Black Lives Matter protesters but pardons Jan. 6 rioters makes him a white supremacist.

Maybe his passionate defense of the Confederacy makes him a white supremacist.

Maybe his nominations of white supremacists to serve in his administration make him a white supremacist.

And maybe — just maybe — if his followers and sycophants haven’t figured out yet that he’s a white supremacist, it’s because they’re white supremacists, too.

