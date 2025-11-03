Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

Fans suspect Kayla Nicole’s Halloween homage to Toni Braxton is a costume clapback at her ex, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift because “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” And social media is in shambles over the supposed sultry shade.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The media personality channeled Toni’s iconic “It Girl” energy from the 2000 R&B hit, and we can’t get enough. It’s one thing to look the part for the day of dress-up, but Kayla came to slay with a recreation of the “He Wasn’t Man Enough” music video. She didn’t miss a moment or a step in the classic choreography.

We love Toni’s signature short haircuts, but this long hair throwback deserved some love.

The lyrics in the recreation sparked speculation that Kayla seriously shaded the Super Bowl champ:

“Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend?/ I’m not thinking ’bout him, but you married him/

Do you know I made him leave? / Do you know he begged to stay with me?/ He wasn’t man enough for me.”

Oop! Toni waan’t playing with those lines!

The title alone lets the chopper sing on lovers of the past, but this song is an unbothered anthem about not needing to spin the block after you’ve already been there, done that.

The Welcome To The Pre-Game host said she’s long been ready to move on, but trolls online won’t let her live in peace. Kayla previously revealed that internet instigators drag her into drama about her ex and his new relationship, and it only increased after Taylor and Travis’ engagement.

Some comments slammed the latest costume shenanigans as “corny” and “obsessed,” but Team Kayla comments claim those labels apply more to the haters than Kayla herself.

Critics claim the Grammy winner fed into the ongoing online harassment with a new lyric rumored to reference Kayla’s relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star. On “Opalite,” Swift sang:

“You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.”

Kayla is no stranger to going viral, and the last time she broke the internet, it was for “Take You Down” debauchery during Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl. Yet again, she did what needed to be done with her boots in the air and stole the steamy scene. Some of her other memorable moments include bodying Ciara’s “Like A Boy” for a previous Halloween.

Most recently, Kayla even gave us the classic scene from Pretty Woman.

While the internet may never dead the debate about a Kelce connection to every move Kayla Nicole makes, she always gives people something to talk about.

What do you think about Kayla Nicole’s costume? Was it well-deserved shade, doing too much, or unbothered excellence?

