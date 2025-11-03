Listen Live
News

A$AP Rocky Isn’t Pressed To Drop ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

No Rush, No Pressure: A$AP Rocky Isn’t Pressed To Drop ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

It seems fans will have to wait a bit longer for A$AP Rocky to drop Don’t Be Dumb. He is in no rush to drop his already delayed project.

As spotted on Rap-Up, A$AP Rocky is still making headlines even though music has not been his primary focus over the last couple of years. Recently, he graced the cover of Perfect magazine, wearing pink foam rollers in his hair, and gave some updates regarding his fourth studio album. The “I Smoked Away My Brain” MC made it clear he is in no rush to release it to simply get a look. “I don’t do all these different endeavors just because I got to be the first at the top of the mountain and plant the flag,” Lord Flacko explained.

At his very core, A$AP lets his creativity guide him, not achieving another milestone in his discography. “I don’t do things to just try and stay relevant or keep my name in the conversation. I try to do natural things, creative, ambitious things that really satisfy me,” he said.

In September, A$AP Rocky welcomed his third child with Rihanna. Rocki Irish is their first daughter together. You can read his interview with Perfect here.

No Rush, No Pressure: A$AP Rocky Isn’t Pressed To Drop ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Tyler Perry Donates $100K After Bishop Marvin Winans Faces Backlash for Scolding a Member for Only Giving $1,200

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

Local

Turn Your Spare Pennies Into Double-Value Gift Cards at Giant Eagle

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Mommy Virtue Ep 5
Family & Parenting

Preparing for Baby’s Arrival

Mommy Virtue
Health

Vaccines for Infants and Beyond

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close