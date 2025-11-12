Diddy’s FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Sean “Diddy” Combs might be the most famous inmate at FCI Fort Dix, as evidenced by all the chatter and discussion about his entering the facility after being transferred from New York. A photo of Diddy surfaced online, showing the mogul’s distinctive features as his hair and beard are peppered with gray.

A report from CBS News shared details regarding Sean “Diddy” Combs’ time at FCI Fort Dix after arriving at the facility on October 30. The low-security facility is a far cry from the reportedly infamous and dangerous conditions the mogul faced while at MCI in Brooklyn.

The outlet reports that Combs is currently working at FCI Fort Dix’s chapel, adding to earlier reports that he was working the laundry room, and is also part of a drug treatment program, according to documents obtained by CBS News. Combs is currently facing discipline for taking an unauthorized phone call, which would remove his phone and commissary privileges briefly.

As the chapel assistant, a former employee of the prison says that this is one of the most sought-after jobs behind bars. Further, the intensive drug treatment program he entered is reportedly difficult to obtain entry into.

“He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding,” said Combs’ publicist Juda Engelmayer, in a statement to CBS News.

On November 3, Combs reportedly made a three-way phone call without the blessing of prison officials. Such calls are not allowed according to the rules set by the Bureau of Prisons. It has not been reported what or how long the disciplinary actions will last for Combs.

In a recent report, it was stated that Combs was caught drinking a makeshift alcoholic beverage at FCI Fort Dix, a claim his family has forcefully denied.

Combs is currently serving four years after being convicted on prostitution charges in his high-profile case.

Photo: Getty

