Drake & PartyNextDoor ‘Some Sexy Songs 4 U’ Is Now Platinum

Published on November 12, 2025

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake and PartyNextDoor have just achieved another milestone.

This one came from their collaborative album, “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”, which recently went certified platinum. After years of teasing a joint project, the OVO member finally linked up in February 2025 to deliver on their promise. The 21-track project was filled with mostly love songs but still had a few Hip-Hop moments sprinkled in.

Some of the most popular songs were “Spider-Man Superman,” “Somebody Loves Me,” and “Raining In Houston.” The most successful track off the project is undoubtedly “NOKIA,” which is currently 2x certified platinum. PND also had his solo record on the album, “Deeper,” giving fans those Day 1 PX vibes. The album sold 246,000 units in its first week, Party’s biggest debut to date, and The Boy’s 14th.

Since the release of this project, both artists have not taken their foot off the gas. Drizzy has been teasing the release of his next solo project, “ICEMAN,” and has already dropped the single, “What Did I Miss?”

He appeared to take a few jabs at so-called friends who turned their backs on him during the beef with Kendrick Lamar. One ex-friend of the Canadian rapper is LeBron James, who fans allege caught a few strays on the track. This comes after Kendrick’s Pop Out concert, which, in theory, turned into an anti-Drake event, and guess who was front and center? The NBA GOAT.

Party has still been riding off his late 2024 release of the fourth series of his self-titled album.

