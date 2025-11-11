Listen Live
Close
News

How DC Communities Are Fighting For Food Justice

Hunger In The Nation’s Capital: How DC Communities Are Fighting For Food Justice

Bison ONE Newsroom journalist Zoe Cummings speaks to people in and around the Howard University community on hunger in the nation's capital.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hunger in the nation’s capital isn’t always visible, but for thousands of residents, it’s a dull ache that starts in the stomach and seeps into daily life, making it hard to focus in class or sleep through the night.

According to the 2025 Capital Hunger Report, 36% of Washington, D.C., households experienced food insecurity in the past year. This is the highest rate since the pandemic began. At Howard University, surrounded by both student need and community resilience, I set out to understand why hunger is rising in our city and how local leaders are reimagining solutions.

What I found is that these numbers reflect lasting pandemic-era inequities, surging food prices, and new challenges brought by the rollback of federal support programs. With the expiration of several pandemic-era SNAP expansions in October 2025, millions of Americans have lost food assistance just as costs continue to climb.

At a community fridge on Georgia Avenue, I met residents who line up before sunrise for milk, produce, and eggs that will be gone by noon. Nearby, college students stretch their dining dollars by skipping meals or relying on food pantries between classes. The same hunger that drives residents to the fridge also shadows students just blocks away. In a city of monuments, hunger hides in plain sight.

On the ground, organizations like D.C. Greens are leading the charge to make food a right, not a privilege. “We have a saying here at D.C. Greens that healthy food is a human right,” said Charles Rominiyi, manager of the Well at Oxon Run, a D.C. Greens community program. “We know we can grow food in abundance, but we need to remove the barriers that keep people from accessing it. That’s where justice comes in.”

Those barriers are everywhere, from grocery prices to zoning laws that limit community gardens, but local initiatives are finding ways around them. At Common Good City Farm in LeDroit Park, residents from across income levels can access fresh produce through a “pay-what-you-can” model. “You’ve got million-dollar homes on one side and projects on the other,” one volunteer explained. “But here, everyone can come in and pay what they can. It’s a setup that really brings people together.”

The fight for food access doesn’t stop at the farmers market. Through its Produce Rx program, D.C. Greens partners with local clinics to connect patients directly to nutrition resources. “We partner with medical centers and physicians to enroll Medicaid patients,” Rominiyi said. “They get produce prescriptions from their doctors to buy fresh fruits and vegetables. It’s a model that puts healthy food into fridges and pantries and helps reduce chronic disease.”

From pay-what-you-can markets to prescription produce, Washington, D.C., is showing that hunger isn’t just a symptom of poverty but a matter of justice.

Zoe Cummings is a senior honors journalism major at Howard University, covering HBCU news, politics, and culture. Please send tips to zoe.cummings@bison.howard.edu and follow on Instagram @zoesxphia for more content.

SEE ALSO:

I’m A Student On Food Stamps. My Future Depends On Congress

‘Empathy Is Hard To Find In The Big House.’ A Howard Student Fears SNAP Cuts Ahead Of The Holidays

Hunger In The Nation’s Capital: How DC Communities Are Fighting For Food Justice was originally published on newsone.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
73 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

25 Items
Food & Drink

Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals in NEO

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Celebrity News

Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show

Trending
12 Items

Trending

Entertainment

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close