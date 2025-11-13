Listen Live
Latin Kings Allegedly Issues ‘Shoot On Sight’ Order On ICE Agents

Latin Kings Gang Allegedly Issues 'Shoot On Sight' Order On ICE Agents

Published on November 13, 2025

Anti-ICE-Protest-Chicago-September-19

Immigration officials in Chicago are on high alert. A Latin Kings faction has reportedly ordered them to be shot on sight. 

As per Newsweek, the Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation is allegedly ready to respond to federal immigration tactics in Chicago with violence. According to Customs And Border Patrol (CBP), the threat obtained by an undisclosed intelligence operation was later shared internally with agents.

“Officer/agents are reminded to maintain heightened situational awareness and exercise extreme caution when conducting enforcement activities,” the memo obtained by NewsNation reads.

The internal bulletin was shared after agents were shot at while performing immigration enforcement operations in the neighborhood of Little Village. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also confirmed that a paint can and bricks were thrown at a federal vehicle used in the sting. A representative for DHS made it clear that operating in Chicago has come with conflict. 

“Nearly everyday we have seen violence, assaults, or smears against our officers in Chicago, including yesterday when agents’ vehicles were rammed multiple times and shots were fired at them,” the spokesperson stated. 

This isn’t the first time federal immigration officers have faced violence. Last week, an ICE officer was injured in Houston by a detainee who threw a metal coffee cup at them. The agent suffered burns to the face and a laceration that required 13 stitches. The incident highlights the growing risks facing immigration officers nationwide.

Latin Kings Gang Allegedly Issues ‘Shoot On Sight’ Order On ICE Agents was originally published on hiphopwired.com

