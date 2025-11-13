Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Tory Lanez's Conviction in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Upheld

Tory Lanez Appeal Denied: Conviction in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Upheld

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tory Lanez's New Booking Photo
Source: Handout / Getty

In a significant legal development, Billboard reports that an appeals court has upheld Tory Lanez’s convictions for the 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The decision, issued on November 12, 2025, affirms the 10-year prison sentence handed to Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

The case stems from a July 2020 incident in which Lanez was accused of shooting Megan in the foot during a heated argument after a party in the Hollywood Hills. Prosecutors alleged that Lanez shouted, “Dance, b—h!” before firing at Megan as she walked away from the vehicle they were traveling in. Megan initially told police she had stepped on broken glass but later revealed she had been shot.

Lanez’s legal team has consistently argued that he was unfairly convicted, citing insufficient evidence and procedural errors during the trial. However, the appellate court rejected these claims, stating, “We find no prejudicial error and, accordingly, affirm Peterson’s conviction.”

The trial, which captivated the public, featured emotional testimony from Megan and conflicting accounts from witnesses. Lanez’s defense suggested that Megan’s former assistant, Kelsey Harris, could have been the shooter, but prosecutors countered with evidence and testimony pointing to Lanez.

This latest ruling marks another setback for Lanez, who has filed multiple appeals since his 2022 conviction. His legal team has also claimed the existence of new evidence, though prosecutors and Megan’s representatives have strongly denied these assertions.

The decision underscores the court’s confidence in the original trial’s outcome, leaving Lanez to serve his sentence while Megan continues to advocate for justice and healing.

Tory Lanez Appeal Denied: Conviction in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Upheld was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
73 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

25 Items
Food & Drink

Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals in NEO

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Obituaries

Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Nas Celebrate the Culture That Changed the World

Celebrity News

Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close