WELP: Tory Lanez Appeal Denied In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez is not getting out of jail.

On Wednesday (Nov. 12), the California Court of Appeals affirmed Lanez’s conviction and 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff shared on social media.

The news is the latest legal setback for Canadian Yosemite Sam and his stans, who thought he had a chance to get out of prison.

The decision comes after Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, dropped a 31-page report in May, slamming Lanez’s team and his supporters for trying to undermine the conviction.

In a statement shared by Rolling Stone, Spiro said:

Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence (that included his own admission of his guilt), he and his team—flanked by any ignorant person they can find—have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can.

One by one, their misleading statements unravel, and all that is left is the simple truth: he was convicted by overwhelming evidence, and those who seek to traumatize the victim of the crime should be called out as foolish bullies.

The report also shared that Ring camera footage and DNA evidence on the gun indicated it was a 90 percent likelihood that it was a male who fired the weapon.

Tory Lanez Other Ls He Has Suffered In Court

This also follows a previous legal loss the “Say It” crafter endured in court after unsuccessfully trying to avoid testifying in a related civil case.

Lanez was ordered to be deposed again in Megan Thee Stallion’s civil suit against gossip blogger Milagro Gramz (Milagro Cooper), whom she accused of spreading lies about the shooting and the trial while being paid by the Canadian artist.

Those who support Megan Thee Stallion and have no love for anyone who attacks Black women have been clowning Lanez on social media.

Welp, they can’t blame Roc Nation for this one. You can see more reactions below.