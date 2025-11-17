Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Karen Huger Returns To RHOP At BravoCon 2025

Karen Huger Returns To RHOP With Style, Confidence, & A Standing Ovation

The Grande Dame is back and didn't miss a beat.

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2025 Presentation
Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Karen Huger is officially back in the Bravo universe.  The Real Housewives of Potomac’s resident Grande Dame made her return to the spotlight at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, and it was everything. We’re talking fanfare, fabulousness, and fashion slays.

And, of course, there was a standing ovation fit for Potomac royalty.

Fans have been captivated by Karen ever since she first twirled onto RHOP. The DMV star has been style goals, shade goals, auntie goals, and aspiration all in one. But after her 2024 DUI arrest and subsequent conviction, her future with the franchise felt uncertain.

Reality TV Star The Grande Dame Officially Returns At Bravocon 2025

Karen has since served her sentence, though. She was behind bars for six months after originally being expected to serve one full year. Now the question on everyone’s mind was simple: Would the Grande Dame return?

RELATED: The Grand Dame Returns: #RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release

In true Bravo fashion, the network turned that question into a moment.

During BravoCon weekend, Karen appeared alongside the RHOP cast. Ms. Huger is giving look after look and reminding everyone why she’s a pillar of the franchise.

Karen Huger Is Ready To Tell Her Story – ‘It’s Time To Talk Addition.’

The BravoCon dinner sealed the fan-fest return.  Karen stepped onto the stage in a white, floor-length, long-sleeve gown with a dramatic draped cowl neck that shimmered under the lights. Her platinum hair was flawless, her glam was soft and fresh, and her presence alone made it clear she was ready for her closeup.

And fans knew it. Viral social media videos show her standing ovation.

And now fans are getting even more. Bravo revealed that Karen will sit down with Andy Cohen for an intimate conversation airing during the RHOP Season 10 finale. In the midseason trailer, Andy is seen arriving at her home as Karen prepares to open up. “It’s time to talk about my addiction,” she says.

Karen Huger Returns To RHOP With Style, Confidence, & A Standing Ovation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
6 Items
Entertainment

6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies

12 Items
Entertainment

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

Holiday Soul
Events

Holiday Soul Concert

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close