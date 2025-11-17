The Grand Dame Discussion: Andy Cohen Details ‘Very Emotional’ Intimate Interview With Karen Huger

The Grand Dame is back, and she is holding nothing back. Following her release from prison, Karen Huger sat down for an intimate interview with Bravo boss Andy Cohen, during which she made a powerful admission. The emotional sit-down between Andy Cohen and Karen Huger is set to air during the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 finale.

As previously reported, the highly anticipated interview was teased during the mid-season trailer reveal at BravoCon, confirming that the Grande Dame’s time away was not only spent behind bars but was also used for self-reflection. The news of the sit-down between Andy and Karen is a huge reveal, signaling one of the most dramatic and personal moments in the franchise’s history.

The journey leading up to this interview was tumultuous. You may recall that Karen was found guilty of driving under the influence (DUI) in December 2024, following a high-speed car crash in March 2024 that completely totaled her Maserati. Police body cam footage from the incident showed a visibly inebriated Huger admitting to being “drunk” and controversially calling herself Thomas Jefferson’s “concubine” during the interrogation.

According to Page Six, Karen later reflected on the shocking footage and told her husband, Ray, that she “didn’t recognize that woman” in the video, asserting, “I kept saying, ‘Well, surely they made a mistake, right, because everything’s not connecting for me’” [Page Six]. She served six months in the Montgomery County Detention Center before her release in September.

The Andy Cohen and Karen Huger Sit Down Leads To A Confession

While walking the carpet at BravoCon, Cohen confirmed he conducted the sit-down at Karen’s Potomac home “in the dead of night” just “a couple days after she was released” from the detention center. He joked with PageSix that he “just kind of snuck into Potomac and snuck right back out.”

Brief footage from the interview showed Cohen greeting her with, “You are a free woman,” referring to her time served. It was Karen’s response that shook the arena: “It’s time to talk about my addiction,” she stated.

Cohen later told reporters that the full interview, which marks the first time Karen has publicly admitted to an addiction, was “very emotional.” He added, “I heard things from Karen that I have never heard before,” and confirmed he was “very impressed with the whole conversation. I’m excited for you guys to see it.”

The Andy Cohen and Karen Huger interview is a pivotal moment that the other Potomac Housewives are watching closely. Co-star Gizelle Bryant expressed support during BravoCon, saying, “I think Karen’s an amazing person. So if she can get past this monkey, we’re good to go.”

Ashley Darby also cheered her on, noting, “For her to say it herself is incredible,” and admitting she wondered if viewers would now “get the real Karen.” Even Monique Samuels, who has returned to the franchise, added, “I feel like there’s no Potomac with the Grande Dame. And Karen has been that. I think this new version of her is going to be even better, because she’s going to be able to be who she truly is.”

This highly personal reveal will take center stage amidst a season already packed with other drama, including Wendy Osefo‘s legal troubles and Monique’s return, cementing the RHOP finale as a must-see event.

In addition to hitting the TV screens again, Karen made her first in-person appearance during BravoCon. The Grande Dame took to the stage during the Bravo Awards to present an award. She was met with a standing ovation and a warm welcome back home.

