Listen Live
Close
Sports

The Fumble: What Could Be The Eagles' Downfall This Season

The Fumble: What Could Be The Eagles’ Downfall This Season & Rating This Year’s Stacked Freshman Class

Published on November 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The NFC is still being ruled by the Philadelphia Eagles, who are fresh off a Super Bowl win, but can they repeat?

The Fumble cohosts Samaria Terry and Rodney Rikai dig into the story behind the team’s 7-2 record and debate who will affect the team’s success throughout the rest of the season.

For Samaria, it’s their new offensive coordinator trying to find his footing in an outspoken receiver room, but Rodney is waiting for running back Saquon Barkley to prove he’s still got it.

Rodney was worried about his performance going into last Monday’s game against the Packers, and the assessment was fair. The low-scoring 10-7 Eagles win, only yielding 60 rushing yards on 22 carries for Barkley.

We gotta get him back on track. The Eagles will only go as far as Saquon’s greatness. I don’t care how well Jalen Hurts plays,” Rodney said. “If that run game is not efficient and effective, then I feel like that passing offense can’t even hit its peak and pinnacle without Saquon being its backbone.

There’s no argument that women’s college basketball has been outshining the men’s lately, but the men’s current freshman class have been putting up a good fight.

Samaria immediately shouts out Arizona Wildcat Koa Peat, while Rodney is more concerned with his beloved UNC and Caleb Wilson, who has a chance to make a real mark on the program amid a lengthy drought.

“He is one of the most athletic players that I have ever seen on a basketball court, and he has a dog in him that is uncommon for kids who end up going to UNC these days,” Rodney said. “It has been a really long time since we had a five-star recruit who had a legitimate chance at being an NBA All-Star. The University of North Carolina has not produced an NBA All-Star since Anton Jameson.”

The Fumble: What Could Be The Eagles’ Downfall This Season & Rating This Year’s Stacked Freshman Class was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
73 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

6 Items
Entertainment

6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies

12 Items
Entertainment

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

25 Items
Food & Drink

Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals in NEO

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close