Naturi Naughton Is Feeling Like Herself Again – She Told ‘People Magazine’ Why

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

For years, we’ve connected with Naturi Naughton. Whether she was giving us unforgettable TV moments as Tasha on Power or balancing life as a mom, she’s been that girl. Flawed yet gorgeous. Strong yet soft.

More recently, she’s talking about something even more personal: the journey that has helped her feel lighter, stronger, and healthier. Naturi sat down with PEOPLE for the conversation. After a 30-pound weight loss and months of intentional wellness, she’s opening up about what it took to feel like herself again.

Naturi Naughton to PEOPLE: “I Wanted to Feel Beautiful in a Different Way”

Fresh off her NAACP Image Award win earlier this year, Naturi admitted she didn’t feel fully herself. “I just really didn’t feel as confident in my clothes, in my dress and in my own skin,” she shared. Post-pregnancy, the world saw a woman thriving — but she didn’t feel that way internally.

So she made what she calls a “mental shift.” She changed her eating habits, committed to working with trainer Jerry Joseph, and prioritized her mental health. As she told PEOPLE, “It is literally a mental shift because losing weight is changing your mindset first… everything else will follow.”

For Naturi, this moment wasn’t about chasing a specific look. It was about elevation. “My physical may look different to some people, but I’m the same girl — just elevated,” she said. She wanted to feel good again, not just look good. And judging by her glow in the photos, she’s doing exactly that.

Naturi Naughton to PEOPLE: “I Felt Like Some Kind of Superwoman.”

As a mom of two, Naturi said part of her journey was about feeling at home in her own skin again. “It was more like taking back control of my body and taking back control of how I feel,” she explained. Her husband, kids, and family supported her, even joining her workouts. Their encouragement reminded her that the changes were real and visible.

With every workout, every small shift, Naturi started to feel stronger. “I started to feel like I can do anything,” she said.

Naturi added, “I feel really empowered… I feel young again.”

And we love that for her. Naturi’s story is a reminder to us all: her journey shows what can happen when you decide to pour back into yourself – slowly, intentionally, and on your own terms.

Naturi Naughton Is Feeling Like Herself Again – She Told ‘People Magazine’ Why was originally published on hellobeautiful.com