The Stars Aligned At MSG For John Cena’s Final ‘WWE Raw’ Appearance

The time is almost now to say goodbye to John Cena as he is only two matches away from hanging up his signature jorts and wrestling sneakers.

The soon-to-be WWE Hall-of-Fame inductee returned to the world’s most famous arena one last time for what was his final WWE Raw appearance and brought out all the stars to witness the moment.

Before the action shifted to the wrestling ring, influencers and celebrities made their way to the Delta Sky360 Club for a pre-party at Netflix WWE Bodega that was full of photo-ops honoring Cena’s career.

Walking around the Sky360 Club were WWE superstars Lash Legend and Nakia Jax, Eric André, Brandon Marshall, Gabriel Iglesias, Sam Jay, AZ, Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Kid Mero, Chris Bauer, players from The Philadelphia Eagles (Cooper Dejean, Dom Disandro), and New York Giants (Cam Skattebo, Abdul Carter), and many others.

John Cena Kicks Off Monday Night Raw With An Epic 3-on-3 Match

The action finally shifted to the ring, and of course, Cena kicked the night off by addressing the fans who came to see him one last time.

It wouldn’t be the Raw if there weren’t some drama as Dominik Mysterio decided to interrupt Cena’s moment, demanding a rematch after losing the Intercontinental Championship on Raw last week.

Dirty Dom eventually backed down on wanting to grapple for the IC title on Raw, opting to wait until Survivor Series in his hometown of San Diego.

Mysterio’s Judgement Day stablemates, JD McDonagh and Finn Bálor, joined him in the ring and proceeded to jump Cena on his big night.

Shaemus eventually came in to make the save, and then Dominik’s dad, the legendary Luchador, Rey Mysterio, also got in on the action.

What was once supposed to be a one-on-one match turned into a 3-on-3 affair, full of great moments, including Shaemus and Mysterio joining Cena in hitting the “You Can’t See Me” taunt before delivering a blow to downed Judgement Day members.

The trio of Cena, Sheamus, and Mysterio would go on to win the match, kickstarting what would be a great night of WWE action.

Following the match, a very salty Judgement Day crew decided to pick a fight with New York Giants superstars Cam Skattebo, Abdul Carter, plus Andrew Schultz. We’re not sure how the organization feels about their future franchise running back fighting with wrestlers on an injured leg.

Other Raw on Netflix Highlights

There were plenty of other highlights from the night. There were two Last Time Is Now Tournament matches that saw the return of Dolph Ziggler to take on former United States champion Solo Sikoa, who Talla Tonga accompanied, and the return of Gunther, who battled NXT’s rising star Je’Von Evans.

Sikoa defeated Ziggler following a Samoan Spike, and Evans put on a hell of a fight, but Gunther proved to be too much for the young superstar. However, Evans definitely gained more fans using his time in front of the Netflix cameras becuase he surely impressed millions.

We also saw a new woman’s Intercontinental Champion crowned last night when Maxxine Dupri defeated Becky Lynch following the return of fan favorite AJ Lee, who provided a distraction allowing Dupri to gain the upper hand and seal the victory.

A Tease of WarGames

To close out the night, wrestling fans got one epic moment. Paul Heyman brought out The Vision’s WarGames team: Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

CM Punk interrupted the moment and was joined by the Uso Brothers and Cody Rhodes. But Heyman had an ace up his sleeve with Brock Lesnar, who is the fifth member of his Wargames team.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes went after Lesnar but became victims of his vicious suplexes.

The momentum quickly shifted when Roman Reigns charged into the ring, hitting Lesnar with a powerful Superman punch, knocking The Beast out of the ring.

The mayhem didn’t end there, with the NYPD even getting involved in the moment. That didn’t stop Reigns from spearing a police officer and Reed through a barricade, which was definitely a “holy sh*t” moment.

It was an epic night indeed, and we were happy to be in the building. You can see more photos from the night below.

