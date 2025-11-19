Listen Live
Close
News

NC medical center receives $10M donation from Michael Jordan

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Source: Jordan Bank / Getty

Michael Jordan donated $10 million to Novant Health New Hanover Medical Center in Wilmington in dedication to his mother, Deloris Jordan.

The NBA champion and businessman announced the gift to the medical center on Tuesday. Novant Health said it will name the neuroscience institute after his mother with the donation.

“My mother taught me the importance of compassion and community, and I can’t think of a better way to honor her than by helping to ensure those in need can obtain the most advanced neurological care available,” said Michael Jordan. “I’m proud to continue to partner with Novant Health to expand access to world-class healthcare in my hometown and to support my mother’s work and interest in global health and wellness.”

Novant Health said that the donation will be used to advance the research and innovation of brain health and make neurological care more accessible.

The money also helps supports Jordan’s work on health and wellness, making specialists and technology and bringing high-quality care to more people in North Carolina.

“We are deeply grateful for Michael’s continued partnership and his unwavering commitment to expanding access to remarkable care and building a healthier future right here in Wilmington,” said Carl Armato, president and chief executive officer of Novant Health. “The impact of his contributions to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the legacy of the Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute will be felt by families in this community for decades to come.”

A dedication ceremony will be held in early 2026 at Novant Health.

NC medical center receives $10M donation from Michael Jordan was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
6 Items
Entertainment

6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies

12 Items
Entertainment

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Local

Ohio Polls Are Open, Close at 7:30 p.m. for Key Election

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

8 Items
Local

Bibb Re-Elected in CLE: Key 2025 Ohio Election Results You Should Know

10 Items
Local

Free and Discounted Sandwiches in Cleveland for National Sandwich Day

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close