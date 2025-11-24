Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his second NFL start this week against the San Francisco 49ers. Sanders will remain the starter despite Dillon Gabriel clearing concussion protocol.

In his NFL debut Sunday, Sanders led the Browns to a 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie threw for 209 yards, completing key passes to keep drives alive, while adding one touchdown and one interception. Sanders displayed poise in the pocket and an ability to manage the game effectively in his first professional outing.

Cleveland’s defense provided strong support, recording 10 sacks, including three by defensive end Myles Garrett, but Sanders’ performance under center was a key factor in the win. His ability to handle pressure and make critical throws has sparked optimism among Browns fans and the coaching staff.

Stefanski’s decision to start Sanders again reflects confidence in the young quarterback as the Browns prepare to face the 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 12. Fans will be watching closely to see if Sanders can build on his promising debut and help Cleveland continue its push toward finding out if they have finally landed their quarterback of the future.

Shedeur Sanders Named Browns Starting QB for Week 12 vs. 49ers was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com