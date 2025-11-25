Michael B. Jordan Gets Emotional While Accepting Award From Longtime Film Collaborator Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler saw Jordan's star power early on and collaborated with him on impactful films.

Jordan's emotional speech highlighted the power of storytelling and the importance of taking creative risks.

Jordan's career spanned iconic roles from 'The Wire' to 'Black Panther', showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Michael B. Jordan is still in the prime of his career, but that didn’t stop his Hollywood contemporaries and friends from coming together to celebrate his 25-year career.

A tearful Jordan accepted the 39th American Cinematheque Award from his longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler, and he couldn’t hold back the tears during his speech, telling the audience, “Nobody warns you how crazy this is to see your whole career flash before your eyes.”

The night capped what an emotional day for the actor, who also celebrated his late friend and Black Panther costar, Chadwick Boseman, receiving a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American Cinematheque tribute highlighted Jordan’s career, spanning his early roles in The Wire and Friday Night Lights and the iconic soap opera, All My Children, to his breakout movie role in Fruitvale Station, the first film from the Cooler/Jordan duo that put him on everyone’s radar.

Those early roles set the stage for his roles in the Coogler-directed superhero film Black Panther and three Creed films; the third Creed film marked his directorial debut, and finally Sinners, which turned out to be a massive hit from Coogler and Jordan.

Hollywood’s Biggest Names Were On Hand To Help Praise Jordan

Before getting the award, some of Hollywood’s biggest names were tapped to be presenters. Kicking things off was Ben Affleck, who revealed that after seeing Jordan’s performance in Fruitvale Station, he reached out to offer the then-young actor some advice on navigating his career, which was quickly taking off.

“In retrospect, it’s clear to me those conversations were much more valuable to me,” Affleck said during his speech. He joked that Jordan gave him the name of the legendary basketball player, who was still building his career.

Other presenters included Mahershala Ali, Octavia Spencer, who played Jordan’s mother in Fruitvale Station, Creed costars Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Black Panther costar Daniel Kaluuya, who touched on Jordan’s global reach when he first saw a billboard featuring him as Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch in Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four film, and Bradly Cooper.

His other Black Panther costar, Angela Bassett, and Tom Cruise delivered video messages praising Jordan, finally leading to the night’s moment when Coogler presented Jordan with the award.

Ryan Coogler Says He Knew Michael B. Jordan Was Going To Be A Star

Coogler shared the story of their first coffee meeting, where he pitched the idea of working on Fruitvale Station, expressing he knew at that moment that Jordan was going to be a star.

“I said, ‘Hey, man, I think you’re a star. Let’s do this project together and show the world,’ Coogler remembered. “And this dude looked back at me like it was the first time somebody told him that.”

Jordan yelled out, “It was,” from his table, Variety reports.

Coogler then brought up a conversation he had with his Oscar Grant’s uncle after the family watched the film for the first time at Sundance. “I felt I saw my nephew for an hour and a half,” he told the director.

“That’s the power of Mike when he’s in his bag. Doing his first love,” said Coogler. “He has a power to make magic. He has a power to get to the truth. That all of our humanity is real, that all these constructs that we make — race, identity, citizenship — though deadly, though powerful, are just constructs. Mike shines through that.”

Michael B. Jordan Says Meeting Ryan Coogler “Changed Everything” For Him

It was finally time for Jordan to hit the stage, where he was greeted with a well-deserved standing ovation, while he wiped away tears.

When Jordan finally began his speech, he thanked his family in attendance, collaborators, costars, and members of his team, then choked up again as he looked at Coogler.

“Finding a collaborator like him early in my career changed everything for me. Words cannot describe the impact you’ve had on me and my life,” Jordan said of Coogler.

He concluded his speech, speaking on the power of storytelling during these trying times.

“It’s a blessing to wake up and do what we do every day for a living,” Jordan said. He then quoted the iconic Toni Morrison. “‘If there’s a book you really want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.’ So, to the artist, plant your seeds, find your people, build with them. And to the people making decisions about what stories will be told: Be bold. Take the risk. These stories matter.”

Salute to Michael B. Jordan.

