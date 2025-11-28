Check Out These 2025 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals For Those Looking To Save

Black Friday weekend is upon us and the mad dash to the stores is certainly underway as the holiday shopping season is officially underway. Given that a lot of folks are feeling pinched in the pockets these days, we’ve put together some cost concious options for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for those looking to save.

According to a post from WalletHub, 81.7 million Americsns hit the stores in person, while an addtional 87.3 million shopped online. The one-two punch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday typically gives away to massive hauls of sales for several brands.

In that same post, WalletHub added that after researching the data, 36% of the items on offer will offer no real savings. Of course, it makes sense that items that are marked down are probably just part of the retail cycle of getting product out the door in order to replenish the shelves. And according to a WalletHub survey, 85% of American shoppers are looking to spend the same or less than they did this year versus last.

To be fair, WalletHub’s post was focused on a lot of big-ticket items such as espresso machines, high-end electronics, and luxury skincare items. Naturally, getting these premium items at a steep discount would motivate anyone but for those of us who want to be mindful about their money, we’ll try to keep items listed here under $200 (where we can).

Hopefully you’ll find a deal worth your time among the items listed below. Shop smart this Black Friday and Cyber Monday and enjoy the weekend.

—

Photo: Getty