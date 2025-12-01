Masika Kalysha Defends Going Public With Her Honey HoodTrophy Bino Just Days After Her Husband’s Funeral–‘We Were Seperated’

Masika Kalysha Defends Dating HoodTrophy Bino
Masika Kalysha, 40, is defending going public with her honey HoodTrophy Bino, 25, just days after she shared sorrowful photos mourning her late husband at his funeral.
As BOSSIP reported, Jamar Champ, who Masika referred to as her husband, died on October 28 following a tragic wrong-way car crash on the Katy Freeway in Houston.
Despite previously revealing that they were separated and in mediation earlier this year, Masika confirmed the tragic death, asking fans to “please pray for me and my girls.”
Following Champ’s passing, Masika went viral for sharing her raw grief publicly, posting images from his funeral and expressing her deep pain.
The sorrowful photos sparked “clout chasing” claims and allegations that she turned the sad occasion into a “distasteful” photo shoot, something Masika fiercely denied.
Masika Kalysha Goes From Grief To Gleefully Showing Off New Boo
Shortly after the backlash, rapper HoodTrophy Bino, who was last linked to Chrisean Rock in August, shared a photo of Masika Kalysha on his Instagram Stories captioned “& I Got her” along with a winking emoji.
He also shared a photo captioned “Baby” with a heart-eyes emoji, something Masika also shared on her Story.
The tight timeline between her public grief and this public “soft launch” has sent fans into full-on detective mode, wondering if the mourning period was as intense as she portrayed. Some have also wondered if this is all just a PR stunt.
According to Masika and Bino, however, their relationship is the real deal.
The two went Live on Saturday at dinner to dispel the rumors while revealing how they met.
“He found me, I was minding my business,” said Masika on their joint live. “Nah, we found each other,” said Bino before referring to Masika as his wife. “I rain into you.”
“I told y’all this is not PR, this is Rated R, adults only,” added the rapper. “Adult motherf**** swim, the last thing was fake, I was trying to make it real. This is Rated R-adult swim.”
Masika Kalysha Defends Her HoodTrophy Bino Relationship, Blasts Her Ex, RayFace
On a separate solo Live, Masika Kalysha pushed back at critics who questioned both her grief and her new relationship.
“First, I was told that I can’t grieve because we were separated. Everyone knows me and my husband had been separated, that was no secret. We were separated raising both daughters,” said Masika. “I planned every single detail, none of them n****s helped me.”
She also addressed the “distasteful” funeral photos that caused an uproar online. According to Masika, she hired a photographer for the balloon release at Jamar Champ’s funeral, but didn’t want photos taken during the service, agreeing only because the photographer was his friend.
Elsewhere in her rant, she also clapped back at detractors who claimed she didn’t shed tears at the funeral.
“I don’t have to cry, I was crying my eyes out, and I’ve cried every single f***g day. The sick thing to me is the fact that all these blogs and all of these motherf****s in the comment section know I was separated from my husband for two years—talking about some, ‘she moved on too fast, oh it was fake, oh it was this, it was that!’ I’ve been separated for over two years, that means I’m not supposed to grieve? I’m not supposed to hurt. This is the absolute last thing that I ever would have wanted.”
Amidst the relationship confusion, she also blasted her ex, RayFace, who also happens to be Bambi‘s (Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta) ex, who alleged that she’s “for the streets,” hence her new relationship with HoodTrophy Bino.
The rapper reposted a photo of Masika and HoodTrophy Bino that appeared on TheShadeRoom and blasted Masika saying, “This slow crazy mf want all the attention she can get damn smh omg…ok cool let me help you out.”
He followed up by sharing a video of Masika standing at a store counter, filmed from behind, as a man believed to be RayFace asked, “You got everything you want?”
He also implied that Masika was using grief to gain financially.
“I know a person in need gone do whatever for money but you have to be a different type of person to try to come up off grieving people,” he wrote. “This lady came out here and made everyone life a livin hell while we were grieving our loved one…She wanted money clout and pictures that’s it smh.”
According to TSR, Masika didn’t take the criticism lying down.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, she didn’t mention him by name but called out “grown men” seeking attention from her. She also suggested the shopping video he shared was old footage:
“Y’all are CLOWNS!!! You’re mad bc it’s not YOU.”
She defended her actions after Jamar Champ’s death, writing:
“You’re disgusting! Y’all smile in my face and THANK ME 100 times for HOLDING MY HUSBAND DOWN LIKE I DID EVEN THOUGH YALL KNOW WHAT WAS GOING ON. I did EVERYTHING BY MYSELF.”
Masika didn’t directly address his comments about Jamar Champ’s family or her time in Houston after his passing, but she emphasized that she conducted herself like a devoted wife, even while estranged and amid a pending divorce.
“Y’all better PRAY you have a wife that’s going to take care of EVERYTHING FOR YOU even if you’ve BEEN separated with a divorce pending! Out of respect for my late husband I won’t speak on THAT BUT YOU WEIRD A** CLOUT CHASING NGGAS KNOW!!! How fcking dare you.”
What do you think? Did Masika move on too fast, or should people mind their business? Let us know in the comments!
