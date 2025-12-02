Klay Thompson Renames His Boat After Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Klay Thompson’s still going strong with a social media-heavy relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, and he just took another major step to prove he’s committed.

The Dallas Mavericks just wrapped up a string of West Coast road games, and Thompson celebrated with a photo dump, including one shot of his boat. The picture shows the boat docked in the marina and Megan on the deck. But if you look closer, you notice that his boat has been renamed the SS Stallion, a nod to her rap moniker, and that beneath it reads “Houston, Texas,” which is her hometown.

Entitled “West coastin’,” the dump also includes photos of the hot ticket matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, his Thanksgiving spread, and walking hand in hand with Megan in the bowels of the Intuit Dome.

If the boat renaming wasn’t enough to prove the two stars are taking their relationship seriously, she also documented all the dishes she prepped for Thanksgiving and brought over to the Thompson residence.

“I was really nervous, ‘cause I was like, ‘Dang, I’m really finna cook for my man and his whole family.’ I hope they love this because I got to show them that I really love they son!” she said while preparing greens, macaroni and cheese, and her turkey.

She adds that Klay’s father, Mychal Thompson, approved of the food. She said he gave it a “10 out of 10” and that Megan could “easily have owned my own restaurant,” adding that “all Black women are good cooks.”

Klay switching up the name of his boat is a big deal for the four-time NBA champion. Boating became a source of peace for him after he tore his ACL in the 2019 Finals, and he has since posted himself on social media driving the boat and previously even docking the boat near the Chase Center and walking to the arena.

See social media’s reaction to Klay and Meg’s latest showing of love below.