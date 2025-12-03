Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Ohio had a tragic Thanksgiving weekend on its roads. The state recorded 11 fatalities in eight separate fatal crashes between November 26 and 30. The death toll matches 2024’s total and marks the third straight year above 10 fatalities during the holiday period.

Law enforcement dealt with a sharp rise in impaired-driving arrests. The highway patrol tallied 281 OVI arrests, along with 287 distracted-driving citations. Troopers responded to 766 crashes statewide, and they helped more than 1,500 motorists in need of roadside assistance.

At least two of the fatal crashes involved suspected impaired driving, the patrol confirmed. In several other deadly wrecks, troopers noted seat-belt noncompliance.

The data show certain Ohio counties struggled harder than others. For example, Lorain County, Ohio, had the most enforcement incidents statewide over the weekend.

Highway officials urged every driver to stay alert — especially now. They remind motorists to always wear seat belts, never drive impaired, and avoid distractions behind the wheel.

If you’re traveling through Ohio during this next round of inclement weather, please drive safely. Your life, and someone else’s, may depend on it.

11 Dead, 281 OVI Arrests: Ohio’s Deadly Thanksgiving Weekend was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com