Browns Designate Deshaun Watson for Return to Practice

The Cleveland Browns designated Deshaun Watson for return to practice on Wednesday. That move opens a 21-day window, where Cleveland must either activate him or leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Watson has missed all of 2025 recovering from a re-ruptured Achilles tendon. He had surgery in January.

Over recent weeks, he reportedly showed signs of progress by throwing lightly in informal settings. The Browns will now monitor his progress under controlled practice reps.

The designation does not guarantee he will suit up. The team likely won’t rush him back, given the long layoff and historic nature of the injury. For now, the move serves as a procedural step — a signal he may be physically cleared to practice, but not necessarily ready to start.

Cleveland appears to keep its options open for the quarterback room. Watson’s activation will hinge on how his first practice reps go.

For now, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will remain the starter, while fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel will be his primary backup.

The Browns will play the Tennessee Titans in a home game on Sunday. This matchup pits No. 1 overall pick quarterback Cam Ward against Sanders, who at one point was presumed to go No. 2.

