Is Todd Refusing to Leave Kandi’s Home After the Divorce?

What first looked like a peaceful, respectful breakup between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker has reportedly taken a sharp turn, and people close to the situation are saying things behind the scenes are much more dramatic than the public realizes. What started as a private decision to part ways has grown into a full-blown legal battle centered around one very expensive piece of real estate—Kandi’s house.

According to new reports coming out of Atlanta, Todd is refusing to move out of the home Kandi purchased entirely on her own before he was ever in the picture. The property is titled solely in her name, paid for with her own money, and has always been considered one of her personal assets. But even with all of that being crystal clear on paper, insiders say Todd is digging in his heels and acting like the home is his, too.

A source told Media Take Out that Todd has made it clear he’s not going anywhere. In fact, video surfaced recently showing him casually hanging out in Kandi’s kitchen—an image that raised a lot of eyebrows given that the couple is in the middle of a divorce. The insider claims Todd is telling people he’s staying put to “raise the kids,” presenting himself as the parent who handles more of the day-to-day responsibilities.

And if you’ve been online lately, you may have noticed Todd posting an unusual amount of “super-dad” content: cooking for the kids, cleaning, running errands, doing school routines—the whole package. The timing hasn’t gone unnoticed.

People close to Kandi say she’s frustrated with the narrative Todd is trying to push. They insist Kandi is nowhere near the absentee mom he’s hinting at. Even with her demanding schedule, she’s involved in everything from homework to family check-ins, rearranging her workload when necessary. Her friends say she is absolutely a present, full-time mother—period.

The real complication comes from Georgia’s custody laws. Judges in the state can award the marital home to whichever parent they believe is the “primary caretaker,” especially if keeping the children in a familiar environment is in their best interest. That means Todd could attempt to argue that because he’s in the house, the kids are in the house, and he appears to be the most active parent, he should be allowed to stay in the home—even though a prenup reportedly makes ownership very clear.

What was supposed to be a smooth, respectful separation suddenly looks like a fight neither one of them expected. And if these early moves are any indication, things may get even more intense before this divorce is over.

