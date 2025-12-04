Pig Patrol: Ex-St. Louis Cop Admits To Pulling Over Women To Search Phone For Explicit Photos

Source: O2O Creative / Getty

BOSSIP has covered thousands of stories of police brutality, misconduct, violence, and otherwise untoward behavior. We thought we had seen it all manners of abuses of power until we caught wind of some new reporting from ABC News.

A former St. Louis-area police officer named Julian Alcala from the Florissant Police Department admitted that over the course of several months in 2024, he would pull women over, search their phones for sexual images and videos, then, send them to himself or take photos of them with his phone.

You read every syllable of that sentence correctly.

Alcala did this to 20 women for three months and was only found out after one of the victims looked in her deleted texts and realized that a video of her performing a sex act was sent to a number that she did not recognize. In shock and anger, she contacted the FBI and they traced the phone number back to Alcala. When the bureau conducted a search warrant of the phone, they found several images and videos that this dirtbag had captured. He was caught sticky-handed with no feasible excuse whatsoever.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Alcala has now pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to 20 counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. More specifically, the women had the right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure and Alcala violated that right in the most egregious way possible.

According to Spectrum News, Alcala will be sentenced on March 11, 2026. Each charge against him could land him one year in prison plus a $100,000 fine or potentially both.

Plea deal be damned. There is no reason that this pervert should be spared the harshest punishment legally allowed. The judge shouldn’t just throw a book at him, he deserves a library of books dropped on his head from a military stealth bomber. These are the “blue lives” that conservative want to protect at all costs.

The post Pig Patrol: Ex-St. Louis Cop Admits To Pulling Over Women To Search Phone For Explicit Photos appeared first on Bossip.

Pig Patrol: Ex-St. Louis Cop Admits To Pulling Over Women To Search Phone For Explicit Photos was originally published on bossip.com