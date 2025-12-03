What’s Trending: Dubai Dangers for Black Women and Costly Affairs

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, serving up the latest “What’s Trending” with the kind of raw honesty and humor our community relies on. From international dangers to domestic drama with a million-dollar price tag, the segment highlighted issues hitting close to home and across the globe.

Black Women Being Targted in Dubai

A disturbing BBC documentary exposes a terrifying scheme in Dubai where Black women are being targeted. Lured by promises of a lavish lifestyle and financial security, these women are flown into the city only to find themselves trapped in a world of prostitution and abuse. Sanders detailed harrowing accounts of wealthy men paying for degrading and dangerous acts. The situation has taken a deadly turn, with two mysterious deaths already linked to the scheme, including one woman who was found at the bottom of a high-rise building.