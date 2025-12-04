Milagro Gramz Trolls Megan Thee Stallion Following Jury’s Decision Against Her

Getty Images / Megan Thee Stallion / Milagro Gramz

Even after a jury decided that blogger Milagro Gramz was liable for defamation, that didn’t stop her from hopping on social media to troll Megan Thee Stallion.

Milagro “Gramz” Cooper hopped on her Instagram account on Monday, Dec.1, to speak on the jury finding her liable for defamation, promotion of an altered sexual depiction, and intentional infliction of emotional distress after the blogger shared a deepfake porn video featuring the Houston rapper.

“Imma start working on my mixtape because apparently the only place where you can bully people and talk crazy and pop sh*t is in the studio,” Gramz said, seemingly taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion. “But anywhere else it’s off limits. So I’m a go get on my mixtape sh*t and make sure I channel all my energy into my raps and put that out and let that be artistic expression.”

She also used the moment to pat herself on the back for “standing up for herself” and “what she believed in,” basically her freedom of speech.

“I hope that you can see the bigger picture and you can understand what new media is,” Gramz continued. “I hope that you understand that the things that we do and the work that we put in is valuable. Solid bi**hes they ain’t built, they born, you understand? I’m happy that I stood up for something I believe in, followed it all the way through, and I don’t need validation from anybody else about those things.”

The Judge Says Gramz Will Not Be Held Liable For Defamation

Despite the jury’s decision labeling Gramz as a media defendant and awarding Thee Stallion $75,000 in punitive damages, Judge Altona entered a judgment stating that the blogger will not be held liable for defamation, adding, “she wasn’t served pre-suit notice,” reducing the damages to $59,000.

Gramz is taking this moment as a victory and further trolling the rapper and her legal team.

We have a feeling this is far from over. You can see more reactions below.