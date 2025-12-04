Ex-NFL Star Greg Hardy Begs For Inhaler During Frightening Boxing Debut

Source: Jeff Bottari / Getty

You remember Greg Hardy, the ex-NFL star who played for the Panthers and the Cowboys before a combination of off-field issues led to his retirement in 2016. The former defensive end, 37, has taken up several other sports in retirement, including mixed martial arts.

Hardy has recently gotten into boxing, but unfortunately, a bout in Russia ended on a scary note for the athlete.

In the Russian city of Vologda, he faced Russian boxer Evgeny Goncharov in an exhibition fight when he collapsed in the third round, appearing to struggle for air after taking several punches. He was able to get to his corner, where he was heard asking for his inhaler while trying to recover on his stool.

The fight was ultimately stopped.

Hardy has had several struggles outside of his football and sports career, most recently in June, when he was arrested for allegedly attacking a family member. In 2014, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend. Two years later, he was arrested again for cocaine possession.

Hardy hasn’t publicly commented on the match, but seemed to be in good spirits in a recent picture.

Hardy’s next MMA fight is on Jan. 24 vs. Phil Latu at Comerica Field in Frisco, Texas.

Hardy got his start at the University of Mississippi before he was selected in the sixth round by the Carolina Panthers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He played there until 2015, when he signed with the Dallas Cowboys, which is where his legal issues began. He was suspended for the first 10 games of the season for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy after he was found guilty of assaulting and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.

