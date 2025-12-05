Source: GLENVILLE STATE CHAMPS 2025 / Radio-One

CANTON, Ohio — The Glenville Tarblooders are state champions once again.

Ted Ginn Sr. and his powerhouse program secured another Division IV title on Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, defeating the Shelby Whippets 45-7 to cap off a dominant postseason run.

Glenville, now winners of three state championships in four years, leaned on its trademark physical defense and big-play athleticism to put the game away late. The Tarblooders entered the day as the more battle-tested team — facing multiple Division I and II opponents during the regular season — and it showed from the opening kickoff.



How Glenville Took Over

Glenville controlled the line of scrimmage from the jump, with future Division I standouts like linebacker Cincere Johnson and defensive tackle Jamir Perez setting the tone. The Tarblooders’ defense disrupted Shelby’s rhythm all game long, limiting “Mr. Football” finalist Brayden DeVito and a Whippets offense that had steamrolled opponents all season.



Shelby’s Historic Run Ends Short

Shelby came into the matchup undefeated (14–0) and playing for the first state championship in program history. Despite the loss, the Whippets’ run — fueled by explosive offense and record-breaking production — will go down as one of the greatest seasons in school history.



Congratulations to the Glenville Tarblooders for another championship season!

CMSD’s Plan Could Leave Cleveland With 29 Fewer Schools

These 20 Stores in Cleveland Are Hiring Seasonal Staff Right Now

Glenville Tarblooders Win Division IV State Championship Over Shelby was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com