‘Avengers: Endgame’ Returning To Theaters Ahead of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’s Release

Marvel / Avengers: Endgame

Marvel movie fans will get to relive the most significant moments in MCU history when Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters.

The second-highest-grossing movie ever, Avengers: Endgame, is returning to theaters on September 25, 2026.

The films returning to the big screen will come ahead of the next highly anticipated MCU film, Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

The Russo Brothers directed both films.

Avengers: Endgame wrapped up the Infinity War Saga that saw all of the heroes in the MCU band together to take down Josh Brolin’s Thanos after he successfully snapped away 50% of all living creatures at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

The film went on to gross an eyewatering $2.799 billion and put a bow on some character storylines, as the MCU introduced new characters in the Multiverse Saga, which hasn’t lived up to the previous saga.

One of those characters was Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, who is considered the godfather of the MCU, with his arrival in 2008’s Iron Man.

Stark made a grand sacrifice in Endgame after he donned the Infinity Gauntlet made out of Bleeding Edge armor nanobots, reversing Thanos’ snap, but eventually dying from gamma radiation poisoning.

In the upcoming Doomsday film, we will see Robert Downey Jr. return, but not as Tony Stark, but as the new big bad, Doctor Doom.

The film will also feature numerous teams: an Avengers squad led by Sam Wilson, aka Captain America (Anthony Mackie), the New Avengers we met in Thunderbolts*, the Fantastic Four from First Steps, and finally the X-Men.

Marvel Is Allegedly Bringing Endgame Back For A Specific Reason

Word on the Marvel streets is that Endgame’s return to theaters is not just for nostalgia. Rumors hint that Avengers: Doomsday will be a direct sequel to Endgame and will wipe the MCU slate clean, making it the only required viewing for fans ahead of Doomsday’s release, according to insider Daniel Richtman.

Interesting.

Well, with word of a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday reportedly days away, we will have to wait and see what Kevin Feige and the Russo Brothers are cooking up.

But trust and believe we will be seated again for what is easily one of the best comic book movies of all time.

