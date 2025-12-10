New Ohio Laws Taking Effect in January 2026

Minimum wage increases to $11/hr for non-tipped, $5.50/hr for tipped workers.

Public schools required to have student cell phone use policies.

Schools must have overdose reversal drug plans and staff training.

Several new laws and policy changes are set to take effect across Ohio beginning in January. The measures were either signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2025 or are required under the Ohio Constitution.

Here’s what changes are coming:

Minimum wage increases statewide

Ohio’s minimum wage will rise on January 1st as part of the inflation-based increase voters approved nearly two decades ago. Non-tipped workers will see the minimum wage increase to $11 an hour, while tipped employees will earn at least $5.50 an hour.

The adjustment reflects a 2.8% increase tied to inflation from last year. Meanwhile, the federal minimum wage remains unchanged since 2009.

Mandatory cell phone policies in public schools

Starting January 1st, every Ohio public school district must have a formal policy restricting student cell phone use during the school day.

Many districts already enforce similar rules, but Senate Bill 158 makes the requirement universal. The law allows limited exceptions, including medical needs documented by a physician and emergency situations.

State lawmakers said the goal is to reduce classroom distractions, combat cyberbullying, and improve student focus. Gov. DeWine signed the legislation on June 30th after months of debate over whether the issue should be handled locally or statewide.

Overdose response planning in schools

House Bill 57 takes effect January 19th and focuses on how schools handle overdose emergencies. The law requires schools that choose to keep overdose reversal drugs, such as Narcan, to adopt formal plans and ensure administrators are trained to use them.

The bill passed unanimously in the Ohio House. A late amendment also clarified how much time students may leave campus during the day for religious instruction.

Communication Disability Database updates

Another January 19th law, House Bill 144 (a.k.a. Keith’s Law) updates and streamlines Ohio’s Communication Disability Database.

The voluntary system allows individuals or families to share information that could help 911 dispatchers and first responders better communicate with someone who has a disability, reducing the risk of misunderstandings during emergencies.

Changes to CPA licensing requirements

House Bill 248, which takes effect January 1st, revises Ohio’s requirements for certified public accountants. Lawmakers said the updates are aimed at easing entry into the profession and addressing a statewide shortage of CPAs.

The law changes how candidates qualify for the CPA exam and licensure, though existing license holders are not impacted.





