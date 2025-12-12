FBI Official Can't Show House Committee That Antifa Exists

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Look, I have written about this before — when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had to look reporters in the eye and defend President Donald Trump’s AI post about “medbeds,” which he appeared to think were real — but it’s worth discussing again: if you are part of the Trump administration, at some point, you are going to be made to look stupid on camera.

On Thursday, it was FBI National Security Operations Director Michael Glasheen’s turn.

See, unfortunately for Glasheen, under the Trump administration, he’s not allowed to be like former Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray, who stated in 2020, while testifying to Congress, that Antifa is “not a group or an organization,” but “a movement or an ideology,” which, in all honesty, it’s barely even that since it’s virtually impossible to track how many people identify as advocates for the so-called movement.

Instead, Glasheen has to toe the line established by the president, who, in September, vowed to label it a “major terrorist organization” because our commander-in-boat-batteries-and-shark-attacks doesn’t actually know how anything works. But Trump’s latest obsession with figments of his imagination led to his administration having to follow suit, even going so far as to claim to have in custody the girlfriend of the founder of Antifa, neither of whom has been identified publicly to date, probably because, much like the organization, these people don’t exist.

This brings us back to Glasheen, who was challenged by House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Bennie Thompson to describe “organizations that pose, on the domestic side,” the number one threat to the U.S. Glasheen did his job and said it was Antifa. Thompson noted that Glasheen was parroting Trump’s narrative, but clarified that he wanted to know, “What does the FBI say?”

And that’s when Glasheen began to drown while flailing to tread in the waters of his MAGA messiah’s bullshit.

“We share the same view. When you look at the data right now, you look at the domestic terrorist threat that we’re facing right now, what I see from my position is that’s the most immediate violent threat that we’re facing on the domestic side,” Glasheen said.

Now, pay attention, because this is where Thompson’s line of “gotcha” questions gets really complex and difficult to decipher — by which I mean they were really straightforward, grade school-level English language questions that could only be classified as “gotcha” questions if the one who got got is dumb and/or trying to think up a lie.

“Where in the United States does Antifa exist?” Thompson asked, to which Glasheen responded, “We are building out the infrastructure right now.”

“Bruh — whet?” Thompson was probably thinking, but what he said was: “What does that mean? We’re trying to get information. You said Antifa is a terrorist organization. Tell us, as a committee — how did you come to that? Do they exist? How many members do they have in the United States as of right now?”

Glasheen, who must have been racking his brain in search of a plausible answer, could only come up with: “Well, that’s very fluid.”

“Sir, I just want you to tell us — if you said Antifa is the number one domestic terrorist organization operating in the United States, I just need to know where they are … how many people have you identified with the FBI that Antifa is made of,” Thompson shot back.

“Well, the investigations are active,” Glasheen responded.

OK, it’s time to fire the MAGA script writer. They have clearly jumped the shark with the boat that should have sunk from the battery.

What do you mean it’s “fluid”? What do you mean by “the investigations are active”? You have marked this so-called organization as the number one threat to the homeland. You claimed there was data. You’re telling us now that the “investigation” isn’t far enough along to provide even a single, solitary sliver of a shred of detail about who and where these terrorists are?

Oh, sorry, Thompson, I didn’t mean to interrupt you.

“Sir, you wouldn’t come to this committee and say something you can’t prove. I know you wouldn’t do that, but you did,” Thompson said, scolding Glasheen like he was a child who just got caught lying about who ate the last cupcake.

Don’t be like Glasheen, guys. Don’t let your game of follow the corrupt, incompetent, and comically delusional leader have you out here looking dumb like this.

Whew — couldn’t be me.

