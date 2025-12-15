Social Media ‘It Girl’ Aaliyah Jay Is Engaged – See Her Dream Proposal Video

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Love is officially in the air because social media’s favorite It girl, Aaliyah Jay, is engaged! The beauty influencer shared her swoon-worthy proposal on Instagram. Fans are still double-tapping, replaying, and fully in their feelings.

As expected, the moment was every bit as dreamy as you’d imagine.

Social Media’s It Girl Aaliyah Jay Is Getting Married

The beauty, fashion, and lifestyle influencer shared the news with a short Instagram Reel that captured the proposal. It quickly had fans flooding her comments with love.

One follower wrote, “The lover girl wins in the end.” Another admitted, “I don’t know why I’m taking this so personally—we’ve been waiting our whole lives for this!” Fellow influencers and celebrities also chimed in with congratulatory messages.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Set against a golden sunset on a pristine beach, Aaliyah’s fiancé popped the question. He proposed in front of a breathtaking floral heart installation overlooking the ocean. Inside the heart was a glowing sign that read, “Will you marry me?”

For the special moment, Aaliyah looked effortlessly stunning in a flirty white halter dress. The look flowed perfectly in the ocean breeze. Her curls cascaded freely as she smiled, danced, and loved on her man. Her fiancé kept things equally chic in an all-white look.

Aaliyah Jay Has Always Been That Girl

Known as one of the original beauty girls on YouTube and Instagram, Aaliyah Jay has grown alongside her audience. A New York native, she has built a loyal following over the years. Fans connect with her striking makeup looks and bold fashion moments.

They also appreciate her refreshing honesty. She has been open about mental health and imposter syndrome. Aaliyah is also the founder of jewelry brand Karen & Rita, a clothing line, and other businesses, adding entrepreneur to her résumé.

While Aaliyah keeps much of her personal life private, sharing this milestone feels special. The girls truly do not play about her. And she clearly does not play about them – or her new fiancé.

RELATED: Popular MUA Vlogger Aaliyah Jay Faces Controversy For Offensive Video About Nigerian Food

We love seeing Black women loved out loud. This proposal is nothing short of magical. Congratulations, Aaliyah Jay!

Social Media ‘It Girl’ Aaliyah Jay Is Engaged – See Her Dream Proposal Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com