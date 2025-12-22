Nicki Minaj Praises Trump & JD Vance at TPUSA, Calls Trump “Handsome”

Minaj praised Trump and Vance, citing shared backgrounds and admiring their accessibility.

Minaj overcame pressure to stay quiet, now embracing her right to express different opinions.

Minaj closed with a message about strength, conviction, and refusing to be pushed around.

Source: OLIVIER TOURON / Getty

Nicki Minaj is no longer keeping her political opinions to herself. The rapper surprised attendees at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix on December 21, where she appeared as an unannounced guest and delivered a passionate message in support of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The appearance marked a notable moment for the 43-year-old artist, who walked on stage hand in hand with Erika Kirk as her hit song “Super Bass” played. Greeted by loud cheers, Minaj smiled, waved, and immediately connected with the audience, making it clear she was speaking from the heart.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Minaj told the crowd she felt “honored” to be there and shared her admiration for Trump, saying he has given people hope that it is possible to stand up to opposition without losing one’s integrity. She explained that watching Trump endure public criticism and controversy resonated deeply with her own experiences in the spotlight.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

She also pointed out a personal connection, noting that both she and Trump are from Queens, New York. According to Minaj, that shared background reflects a certain toughness and authenticity she believes is often misunderstood. She described Trump as “our handsome, dashing president” and praised Vice President JD Vance as smart, strong, and deeply relatable.

At one point, Minaj paused and caught herself after using the word “assassin” to describe Vance, quickly covering her mouth and acknowledging the sensitivity of language following the tragic death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk earlier this year. Erika Kirk responded with grace, reassuring Minaj and expressing appreciation for her presence and honesty.

Throughout her speech, Minaj emphasized that what draws her to Trump and Vance is their ability to feel human and accessible. She said they remind her of everyday people who have not lost touch with the realities facing Americans. In her words, they still feel “connected to the world and what’s happening in it.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Minaj also opened up about why she has become more vocal about her political beliefs. She admitted that for a long time, she felt pressure to stay quiet or conform. Eventually, she reached a breaking point.

She told the audience she realized she no longer cared about pleasing people who judge or misunderstand her. From that moment on, she decided she would not back down or silence herself again. Minaj said she believes people should be allowed to think out loud, disagree respectfully, and express different opinions without fear.

Related Links: Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash After Reposting Trump White House TikTok

Related Links: Nicki Minaj Fully Leans Into MAGA Mischief As Barbz Become Belligerent Over Onika’s Budding Bond With JD Vance

Her appearance comes amid increased political engagement from the rapper, including recent social media posts praising Trump and criticizing Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom over issues related to transgender youth. While her views have drawn both support and criticism, Minaj made it clear she is prepared to stand firm.

As the crowd applauded, Minaj closed with a message about strength, conviction, and refusing to be pushed around. Whether embraced or challenged, her words signaled a new chapter in how she chooses to use her voice in the public arena.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nicki Minaj Praises Trump & JD Vance at TPUSA, Calls Trump “Handsome” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com