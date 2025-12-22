16 Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish from DOJ Site

DOJ removed Epstein files over victim privacy concerns, not to shield Trump

Epstein Files Transparency Act requires public disclosure, with safeguards for survivors

More files to be released once sensitive information is properly redacted

The U.S. Department of Justice is facing new scrutiny after a number of files connected to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation briefly appeared online and then disappeared just days later. The missing materials include at least 16 documents and images, one of which featured a photograph associated with President Donald Trump, according to reports that followed the release.

The documents were published on December 19 as part of a large data dump prompted by the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The law, signed a month earlier, requires the Justice Department to make records from Epstein-related investigations publicly available and searchable. In total, the DOJ released nearly 4,000 files spread across five data sets, part of a much larger archive that includes hundreds of thousands of pages.

Within 24 hours of the release, observers noticed that several files were no longer accessible on the DOJ website. Among those removed was an image that appeared to show a desk drawer containing photos, including one of Trump. The Associated Press first reported that at least 16 files had been taken down.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche addressed the issue during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press. He explained that the removals were made in response to concerns raised about protecting victims and potential victims connected to the Epstein case.

“There were a number of photographs that were pulled down after being released on Friday,” Blanche said. He explained that a New York judge had instructed the department to listen carefully to victim advocacy groups and individuals if concerns arose about the materials being made public. When such concerns surfaced, the DOJ chose to remove the files temporarily.

Blanche emphasized that the decision had nothing to do with shielding Trump. When asked directly about the photo involving the president, he noted that the image also contained photographs of women. After the release, the department learned there were concerns regarding those women and whether their images should have been made public. As a result, the photo was taken down for further review.

“If we need to redact faces or other identifying information, we will, and then we’ll put it back up,” Blanche said, adding that the department is fully complying with the law while prioritizing victim protection.

The DOJ also clarified that the Epstein Files Transparency Act requires balancing public disclosure with safeguards for survivors. This ongoing review process is why the full collection has not yet been released in its entirety. Blanche previously acknowledged that additional time is needed to properly redact sensitive information before more documents are posted.

The initial release included a wide range of materials, from police reports and grand jury documents to photographs and miscellaneous items recovered during the investigation. Some files referenced or depicted well-known public figures, including Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Michael Jackson. None of the released images or documents, according to the DOJ, automatically imply wrongdoing by those pictured.

Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide, but public interest in his case has remained intense, particularly regarding who knew him and how powerful figures may have been connected to his network.

As the DOJ continues reviewing the remaining materials, officials say more files will be released once redactions are complete. For now, the disappearance of some documents has added another layer of controversy to an already highly sensitive and closely watched case.

